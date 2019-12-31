How to Watch Ryan Seacrest’s New Year’s Eve 2019-2020 Online

Tonight, ABC is hosting Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020 to celebrate the New Year. The event begins at 8 p.m. Eastern and then continues all night, even through the West Coast’s midnight celebration.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of ABC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include ABC (live in select markets). The “Plus” and “Max” bundles both include a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

ABC (live in select markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes and specials available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

YouTube TV comes with 70-plus live TV channels, including ABC (live in select markets).

Once signed up for YouTube TV, you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the YouTube website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the YouTube app.

If you can’t watch live, YouTube TV comes with included DVR.

Ryan Seacrest New Year’s Preview

You’re in for a treat if you’re watching tonight. Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020. The event, with Ryan Seacrest, starts at 8 p.m., according to TV Guide’s listing. Local news programming will cut in from 11 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Eastern, and then the show will resume at 11:30 p.m. Eastern.

Ryan Seacrest will host the party that shows the ball dropping in Times Square. Ciara will host the West Coast celebration for the third year in a row, Deadline reported. Paula Abdul, Kelsea Ballerini, Blanco Brown, Dan + Shay, Green Day, Dua Lipa, Ava Max, Megan Thee Stallion, Anthony Ramos, Salt-N-Pepa and SHAED will be among the performers who join her.

Billy Porter will host the Central Time Zone celebration from New Orleans, accompanied by Sheryl Crow and Usher.

This is the show’s 48th anniversary. Performers include Post Malone, BTS, Sam Hunt, and Alanis Morissette and the Jagged Little Pill’s Broadway cast, ABC 7 reported. The Jonas Brothers will perform in the Eastern time zone.

YouTube is a sponsor of tonight’s event and will be sharing trends and stories during the live broadcast.

The event will last more than five hours and co-host Lucy Hale will accompany Ryan Seacrest in Times Square. Here’s the lineup, according to Deadline:

Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020 – Part 1: 8-10 p.m. Eastern

Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020 – Part 2: 10-11 p.m. Eastern

Thirty-minute break for local news

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020 – Part 1: 11:30 p.m.-1:09 a.m. Eastern

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020 – Part 2: 1:09 a.m.-2:13 a.m. Eastern

