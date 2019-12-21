How to Watch Saint Louis vs Kansas State Basketball

The Kansas State Wildcats will meet the Saint Louis Billikens at Kansas City’s Sprint Center on Saturday in the Wildcat Classic.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV anywhere, but you can watch it live on ESPN+:

Saint Louis vs Kansas State Preview

The Wildcats (6-4) fell to the Mississippi State Bulldogs 67-61 in the Never Forget Tribute Classic in Newark, NJ, their last time out.

Kansas State led by seven with 8:27 remaining before getting outscored 22-9 the rest of the way. They also held a 12-point advantage late in the first half.

“They made some big plays and we didn’t,” Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber said after the Dec. 14 defeat, according to The Mercury. “I don’t know if we started well, but we had a good stretch in the first half. You had a 10-point lead.”

Wildcats guard Cartier Diarra dropped a game-high 20 points to go with 3 rebounds and a pair of blocks. For the first time this season, he went without an assist — Diarra entered the night averaging 7 dimes per game.

“I feel like I made some good reads for my guys, and I feel like I also could’ve done better,” Diarra said, per The Mercury. “You know, drag out the big more, kept him in the ball screen, and then dished it off. I feel like sometimes I pass it a little too late, so they couldn’t really create.”

After winning their first four games, the Wildcats have dropped four of their last six.

The Billikens (9-2) bounced back from their second defeat of the season — a 67-61 loss to the then-No. 12 Auburn Tigers in the Mike Slive Invitational — by besting Division II’s Maryville Saints 82-69 at home on Tuesday.

The Saints fared better from the field, shooting 27-of-52 (51.9%) to the Billikens’ 27-of-64 (42.2%), but Saint Louis made up for it by dominating on the offensive glass (14-4) and in the turnover department (18-7).

The Billikens played without their second- and third-leading scorers, big man Hasahn French and guard Gibson Jimerson. French suffered a hip injury in the loss to Auburn, and Jimerson injured his right foot in practice on Monday.

Freshman forward Terrence Hargrove Jr. — who entered the night having played 25 total minutes across 5 games — scored a game-high 27 points to go with 7 rebounds and a pair of blocks in 28 minutes.

“I waited on that moment and took advantage of the opportunity. I just played my part, did my role, did what I do best,” Hargrove said, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “I came out and played hard. I expect to play more. Me and coach had a talk at practice and he told me he was proud of me. He’s impressed with the jump I’d made the last few weeks, and so he told me I’d be playing a lot more.”