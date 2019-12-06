‘Same Time, Next Christmas’ Live Stream: How To Watch Online

Hallmark’s not the only channel providing romantic Christmas movies for you to enjoy this season. Netflix, Freeform, Lifetime, Disney Plus, and now ABC are also getting in on the heartfelt holiday feelings. Tonight on Thursday, December 5, ABC is airing a new Christmas movie called Same Time, Next Christmas. Read on to learn about how to watch it online.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of ABC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include ABC (live in select markets).

Start Your AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

ABC (live in select markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes and specials available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

YouTube TV comes with 70-plus live TV channels, including ABC (live in select markets).

Get YouTube TV

Once signed up for YouTube TV, you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the YouTube website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the YouTube app.

If you can’t watch live, YouTube TV comes with included DVR.

‘Same Time, Next Christmas’ Preview

Tonight’s movie premieres on Thursday, December 5 at 9 p.m. Eastern and lasts for two hours. It will be broadcast again on ABC on Monday, December 23 from 8-10 p.m. Eastern, and it will appear on Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas series.

The synopsis reads: “Sparks fly between a young woman and her childhood sweetheart when they reunite at the same Hawaiian resort where they met years earlier.”

A more detailed synopsis from ABC reads:

In “Same Time, Next Christmas,” Olivia Anderson (played by Lea Michele) is a successful young woman who met her childhood sweetheart during her family’s annual Christmas visit to Hawaii. After being separated by distance and years, the two reunite at the same Hawaiian resort years later, and the old chemistry between them flares up anew—but circumstances conspire to keep them apart. “Same Time, Next Christmas” stars Lea Michele as Olivia Anderson, Charles Michael Davis as Jeff Williams, Bryan Greenberg as Gregg Harris, George Newbern as Woody Anderson, Nia Vardalos as Faye Anderson, Phil Morris as Alec Williams and Dannah Lockett as Madelyn Williams. “Same Time, Next Christmas” is executive produced by EveryWhere Studios’ Tom Mazza and David Calvert Jones. Stephen Herek (“Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors,” “Mr. Holland’s Opus” and “Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure”) directs and Karen Bloch Morse (“Ice Castles”) writes. The movie is produced by Freeform Studios for ABC.

The movie stars Lea Michele, Nia Vardalos, George Newbern, Charles Michael Davis, and Bryan Greenberg.

Michele told D23 that she was drawn to the movie because of how close her character was to her family. Her dream Christmas isn’t in Hawaii, however. She said she loves building snow forts and traveling to the East Coast, spending the day with family.