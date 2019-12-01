How to Watch Southern Illinois vs Saint Louis Basketball

The Saint Louis Billikens basketball team will host the Southern Illinois Salukis on Sunday.

Southern Illinois vs Saint Louis Preview

The Billikens have won three straight since their home loss to the then-No. 12 Seton Hall Pirates, improving to 6-1.

On Wednesday, Saint Louis bested the Boston College Eagles 64-54. They overcame an early 16-6 deficit to even things up with just over a minute remaining in the first half.

The Billikens erupted for 40 points in the second half, going on a 21-0 run midway through the period.

“We’ve been searching for that deep mental toughness, and we got down early and dug ourselves a hole,” Billikens head coach Travis Ford said, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “We were not playing well and didn’t let it bother us. We were making a lot of adjustments to figure out how to score, to figure out the rotation, to figure out who’s going to play. I’m really proud of the effort and mental toughness to weather the storm.”

Billikens guard Jordan Goodwin scored 15 of his game-high 20 points in the second half. He shot 9-of-16 from the field and led all participants with 14 rebounds. Big man Hasahn French scored 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting to go with 11 rebounds and a pair of blocks.

“In the first half I missed easy shots I usually make,” Goodwin said, per the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “So I gathered myself and went off two feet and finished. With Hasahn out there, he draws so much attention, I felt like everybody forgot about me and I snuck in there and did what I did.”

The Salukis snapped a four-game losing streak on Tuesday, topping the North Carolina Central Eagles 64-48 at home to improve to 3-4 on the year.

“Our guys came out with the right mindset,” Southern Illinois head coach Brian Mullins said, according to the Daily Egyptian. “We had a great week of practice. The whole thing with this team is getting better every single day. That’s what we talk about at practice, in the locker room [and] in film sessions.”

He added: “North Carolina Central is a very well-coached program, and it’s not a very easy game to play. I think for our guys, just to see the ball go in the first half, that was great for them.”

As Salukis leading scorer Aaron Cook sat out with a wrist injury, forward Marcus Domask led the team with 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting, adding a game-high 5 assists.

“We had a thought of the day, and it was […] that no one is bigger than the team,” Domask said, per the Daily Egyptian. “With one man down, it’s a group effort to replace him.”