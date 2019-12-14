‘Steven Universe Future’ Live Stream: How to Watch Episodes 5 & 6 Online

Are you ready for new episodes of Steven Universe Future tonight on The Cartoon Network? Last week’s hour premiere was phenomenal. Even though we’re only getting 30 minutes of new content this week, it’s still worth celebrating. The new episodes air at 8 p.m. Eastern. Read on for all the details about how to watch Steven Universe Future Episodes 5 and 6 online, even if you don’t have cable.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Cartoon Network/Adult Swim on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Cartoon Network/Adult Swim is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch new episodes up to three days after they air even if you didn’t record them.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include Cartoon Network/Adult Swim.

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Cartoon Network/Adult Swim is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has new episodes and specials available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘Steven Universe Future’ Preview

Steven Universe Future takes place about two years after the main series and comes with a new opening sequence, Polygon shared. The first episodes air on Saturday, December 7 starting at 8 p.m. Eastern. They include:

Blue Bird

A Very Special Episode

Each episode is 15 minutes long, which in turn will lead to 30 minutes of new Steven Universe Future content tonight.

On December 21, two more episodes will air: Snow Day and Why So Blue?

Finally, two more episodes will air on December 28: Little Graduation and Prickly Pair.

Fans also welcomed a new title sequence last week, which included the introduction of new crystal gems. One fan wrote on Reddit that they had a sad thought about the new title sequence: “The little scene right before the episode starts. That’s the temple hill in the rear view mirror. In the opening card, we are leaving beach city behind. We are leaving Steven Universe behind.” Fans aren’t sure if this new limited series is a goodbye to Steven Universe or if it’s just a new chapter in the story.

But some fans have a happier interpretation. One person responded: “What if steven straight up leaves beach city and the gems to travel and do his own thing?” Another suggested that maybe we’ll have a limited series next called “Road Trip.” For now, of course, that’s all speculation.

Here’s a first look clip from the new season:

And here are some more videos released by The Cartoon Network:

Below are spoilers for last week.

Fans had a lot to talk about after last week’s four new episodes aired.

Viewer u/xMasterSlave wrote on Reddit: “Thanks Rebecca for reinforcing my pet theory that Pink Steven in Change Your Mind is Steven’s compressed anger. Really loved these episodes, and I think they totally deserve the quasi-sequel branding. It’s such a simple thing but I have been dying to see Steven show any semblance of actual rage, and I think that’ll be a compelling arc for him going forward.”

Another fan noted that after you watch “Volleyball,” you might want to watch “Revolutionary Girl Utena” to refresh yourself on the references.

Another fan is theorizing that perhaps Steven will abandon his gem powers completely in the end if Pink Steven gets too far out of control. But others think that type of sacrifice is overdone and the show is going to take a more creative approach.

Some think that Rose/Pink is being villainized too much. Others don’t agree. Redditor SaltySeaUnicorn wrote: “Seems like each episode features one of Pink Diamond’s faults / immaturity. Little Homeschool – rage; Guidance – hubris; Rose Bud – avoidance; Volleyball – denial. Steven comes out of each situation more mature, but you can see shades of his mother’s temperament in each episode.”

It will definitely be interesting to see what happens next.

