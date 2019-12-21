‘Steven Universe Future’ Live Stream: How to Watch Episodes 7 & 8 Online

New episodes of Steven Universe Future are airing tonight on The Cartoon Network. Even though we’re only getting 30 minutes of new content this week, it’s still worth celebrating. The new episodes air at 8 p.m. Eastern. Read on for all the details about how to watch Steven Universe Future Episodes 7 and 8 online, even if you don’t have cable.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Cartoon Network/Adult Swim on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

‘Steven Universe Future’ Preview

Steven Universe Future takes place about two years after the main series. Each episode is 15 minutes long, which in turn will lead to 30 minutes of new Steven Universe Future content tonight starting at 8 p.m. Eastern. Here are the descriptions for tonight’s two episodes:

Episode 7, Snow Day: “Steven and the Crystal Gems get a chance to catch up when they’re all snowed in together.”

Episode 8, Why So Blue? “Steven has heard rumors of a pair of Gems that are still destroying worlds. If he can’t stop them, maybe Lapis can.”

On December 28, Episodes 9 and 10 will air. They’re called Little Graduation and Prickly Pair.

Fans welcomed a new title sequence for the limited series, which included the introduction of new crystal gems. One fan wrote on Reddit that they had a sad thought about the new title sequence: “The little scene right before the episode starts. That’s the temple hill in the rear view mirror. In the opening card, we are leaving beach city behind. We are leaving Steven Universe behind.” Fans aren’t sure if this new limited series is a goodbye to Steven Universe or if it’s just a new chapter in the story.

Here’s a trailer for tonight. The trailer doesn’t actually start until about 22 seconds in, so that’s why the audio doesn’t start until then.

Below are spoilers for last week.

Fans had a lot to talk about after last week’s two new episodes.

WARNING: There are spoilers for Episodes 5-6 below.

Some viewers were disappointed with the way “A Very Special Episode” ended and there’s a big discussion about it on Reddit. Redditor u/PremiumWipes wrote: “If you don’t know, ‘very special episode’ is a term used in American television promos to refer to an episode of a series which deals with a difficult or controversial social issue. That’s literally the point of the episode, with Sunstone saying that it’s okay to take care of yourself and say ‘no’ once in a while.”

One viewer said it was a “troll-y” ending because fans thought there’d be a gem fusion. “I’m just impressed with the troll-y ending,” u/MimicRaindrop97 wrote. But other fans said they were simply excited about Rainbow and they weren’t disappointed at all.

Meanwhile, Redditor u/NotCreative11 wrote: “I think people hyped it up too much (as usual) expecting a really serious episode from the title. But this isn’t the first time an episode title was not as expected, so I don’t know why people are so mad.”

But u/Brazil_City responded: “I did not enjoy this episode. And not because I expected more, I expected this exact ending. I just thought it was poorly written. Everyone’s acting so out of character, the ‘conflict’ wasn’t interesting to me…”

Some viewers on Twitter loved the episodes.

Spoiler alert: The first six episodes of #StevenUniverseFuture was absolutely incredible ❤️ I’m so glad it premiered in Australia just before Christmas 😃 it was really awesome & I can’t wait for the rest of the episodes ❤️ https://t.co/CS2gxoTIgN pic.twitter.com/IUgeWC1kGp — Robbie Thornton (@RobbieThornton) December 21, 2019

In other discussions, some fans said that Pearl’s yelling and confessing to Steven was their favorite part.

It was quite a controversial evening for Steven Universe Future viewers. A favorite quote from last week, according to fans, is this golden piece of advice: “Anyone can change, but not everyone wants to.”

It will be fascinating to see what memorable quotes and moments the show has in store this week.

