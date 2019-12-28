‘Steven Universe Future’ Live Stream: How to Watch Episodes 9 & 10 Online

New episodes of Steven Universe Future are airing tonight on The Cartoon Network. The final episodes of the epilogue series, Episodes 9 and 10, will be airing air at 8 p.m. Eastern tonight, December 28, 2019. Read on for all the details about how to watch Steven Universe Future Episodes 9 and 10 online, even if you don’t have cable.

The episodes air at 8 p.m. Eastern and each new episode is 15 minutes long, concluding at 8:30 p.m. Eastern.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Cartoon Network/Adult Swim on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

‘Steven Universe Future’ Preview

Steven Universe Future takes place about two years after the main series. Each episode is 15 minutes long, which in turn will lead to 30 minutes of new Steven Universe Future content tonight starting at 8 p.m. Eastern. Here are the descriptions for tonight’s two episodes:

Episode 9, Little Graduation: “Steven and the Gems celebrate Little Homeschool’s first graduating class.”

Episode 10, Prickly Pair: “After leaving Little Homeschool, Steven has found a new hobby, plants.”

Fans welcomed a new title sequence for the limited series, which included the introduction of new crystal gems. One fan wrote on Reddit that they had a sad thought about the new title sequence: “The little scene right before the episode starts. That’s the temple hill in the rear view mirror. In the opening card, we are leaving beach city behind. We are leaving Steven Universe behind.” Fans aren’t sure if this new limited series is a goodbye to Steven Universe or if it’s just a new chapter in the story.

Here are some videos released by Cartoon Network about the show this week.

Below are spoilers for last week.

Fans had a lot to talk about after last week’s two new episodes, Snow Day and Why So Blue?

WARNING: There are spoilers for Episodes 7-8 below.

Some fans are sad and feel like the show is going by too quickly, almost like they’re rushing through some plot points. But others think the good moments far outweigh any concerns.

Redditor willworkforabreak wrote: “It’s really cool to have her talking about how restraint and vulnerability are what take real strength. It’s an adult lesson for one of the show’s most adult characters. I just wish they’d wasted less of her rare screen time in getting there.”

Valentinee105 wrote: “This whole season feels like that. It feels like what’d happen immediately after an action movie. The Avengers finish saving the day and now they have to go file paper work or go grocery shopping.”

But others loved the episodes. InternetUserPers wrote: “Snow Day was hilarious in every way and I know it’s about Steven growing up but it’s honest just hilarious.”

Boliver02 wrote: “I loved Snow Day (one of my favourite episodes of the show) and I spent all of Why So Blue waiting for a Steven and Lapis fusion…”

It will be fascinating to see what memorable quotes and moments the show has in store this week.

