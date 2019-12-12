How to Watch Supernatural Season 15 Episode 8 Mid-Season Finale Online

The Supernatural mid-season finale episode, titled “Our Father, Who Aren’t in Heaven,” will air tonight, December 12, at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST. The CW synopsis for the episode reads, “Sam, Dean and Castiel’s continued search for a way to defeat Chuck leads them to unexpected places and toward unlikely allies.”

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

A Major Character Returns For Tonight’s Mid-Season Finale

Warning: some light spoilers ahead! Turn back now if you’re not caught up and don’t want anything ruined for you.

According to Digital Spy, the show has confirmed that season 15, episode 8 will feature the long-awaited return of Sam and Dean Winchester’s half-brother Adam (played by Jake Abel), who hasn’t been seen in nine years. He will also be playing the role of the archangel Michael, according to the publication.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about his long-awaited return, Abel said, “It’s one of those things where, over the past couple years I’d done a couple conventions and I would talk to Jared [Padalecki] and Jensen [Ackles] and Misha [Collins], and they would all be like, ‘We want Adam to come back!’ And I was like, ‘Me too!’

“And I had heard in the past that some writers had pitched episodes to bring Adam back and they ultimately didn’t go through, and what that told me was that if they were going to go do it, they wanted to do it right, and I held that belief too,” Abel added. “It was such a fun event to bring this third brother in all those years ago; if we’re going to bring him back, make it spectacular and do something crazy.”

Tune in tonight, December 12 at 8 p.m. EST to catch the mid-season finale of Supernatural Season 15. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for more entertainment news and TV coverage.

