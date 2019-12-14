How to Watch Syracuse vs Georgetown Basketball Online Without Cable

Two classic college basketball rivals are set to clash as the Syracuse Orange (5-4) hit the road to take on Georgetown (6-3) on Saturday at Capital One Arena.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox.

Syracuse vs Georgetown Preview

Georgetown will be happy to get back to basketball after a string of bad news that has stripped the Hoyas roster down to just nine scholarship players.

Junior forward Galen Alexander and freshman forward Myron Gardner announced their intentions to transfer on Friday, joining sophomore guards James Akinjo and Josh LeBlanc as Georgetown players looking for new homes. LeBlanc, Gardner and Alexander had all been linked to assault, burglary and harassment charges while with the Hoyas.

The trio agreed to stay at least 50 feet away from a female Georgetown student, her two roommates and their home, according to The Associated Press. However, Alexander pleaded his innocence on social media, criticizing the school for “unfair treatment.”

“My character has been defamed and that needs to be cleared up more than anything else,” Alexander posted on Twitter announcing his intentions. “Very soon it will come to light that I am innocent and had nothing to do with the false allegations. … In light of the situation, the University has allowed me to become a target and subjected to unfair treatment, with little or no support.

“After consultation with my family I have decided that it is in my best interest to enter into the transfer portal. I want to thank Coach Patrick Ewing, Coach Louis Orr, the staff and the entire Georgetown University community for their support of my success.”

Despite the drama surrounding the program that last few weeks, Georgetown has stepped up, winning its last two games. The most recent victory was a 91-74 win against SMU. Jahvon Blair led the way with 21 points, while Omer Yurtseven and Mac McClung each had 10.

Syracuse hasn’t had an easy go to start the season over, sitting just a game over .500. Before beating Georgia Tech on Saturday, the 4-4 start to the season was the worst of Jim Boeheim’s tenure with the Orange.

Penn State, Oklahoma State, Virginia and Iowa got the best of the Syracuse his season.

“Obviously, our young guys just aren’t ready yet for top-50 teams,” Boeheim told reporters. “The four teams that we lost to are just bigger, stronger, and better than we are. It’s not like we’re playing teams that we should beat. The way we’re playing and the way those teams are constructed with upper-class guys, they’re just better than we are right now. It’s obvious to me that we can play a little better.

“It’s tough to lose two or three games in a row anytime, but you just have to keep playing. I think we will improve.”

Georgetown is a three-point favorite for the game.