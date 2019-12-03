How to Watch ‘Teen Mom 2’ Season 9 Reunion Online

Teen Mom 2 wraps up another season with a new two-part reunion special. Both on MTV, part one airs Tuesday, Dec 3, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and the second part of the reunion airs Tuesday, Dec 10, at 8 pm ET/PT.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

‘Teen Mom 2’ Season 9 Reunion Preview

Part one of the reunion sees a meeting between Jade, Chelsea, and Leah. It gives the three a chance to see how much their lives have mirrored one another. Leah is also there to talk about her relationship with Jeremy. This has been one of the biggest questions for viewers and Jeremy appears to provide his own take on the matter. Briana discusses the situation with John and where the problems really started. Kali fights against what others have said concerning her parenting style. Of course, fans have to wait a week to get part two of this explosive, emotional ,and exciting reunion.

Part two goes even deeper into the friendships and relationships that have defined the series. Briana has a conversation with John that lays out everything she’s been feeling. It’s one of the most personal moments of the entire reunion and may hold answers for her future. Jade stands up to a family member about the arrest, but she’s far from through when it comes to fighting against the past. Details about the time in Hawaii sees two cast members reveal a few surprises. Another cast member comes face to face with the anxiety and panic attacks that have dominated their life.

The taping of this special hit the headlines before a single preview could appear online. Much of the stories related to tense situations that left one cast member vowing never to attend again. Confrontations have become a part of the franchise, and the reunion is no different. Champion Daily reported that Jade was at the center of a frenzy this time.

MTV invited former cast members from Young and Pregnant to speak on the series and the sparks flew. “All hell broke loose when Ashley Jones from Young and Pregnant tried to start with Jade,” said the source. things didn’t stop there for the event. The source went on to explain how the evening’s fight got even more out of hand. “It seems Ashley wasn’t happy that Jade got on Teen Mom 2 and she came for her. A massive fight broke out and jade and Ashley almost got into a physical altercation,” they said of the altercation. “Ashley also tried fighting with the rest of her Young and Pregnant cast. Some of the girls began taking off their shoes and whatnot and security had to storm in. It was truly insane.”