How to Watch ‘The Dead Files’ Season 12 Online

The Dead Files returns to Travel Channel with a new season of paranormal investigations.

Season 12’s first episode premieres Tuesday, Dec 3, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Travel Channel on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

‘The Dead Files’ Season 12 Preview

Steve and Amy are back to tackle a new set of frightful cases. Steve, an investigator, is prepared to use the usual sources to delve into what really happened at their newest locations. Meanwhile, Amy is more than ready to source all of the paranormal tools that have given her a connection to a world of previously unexplained possibilities.

The season’s first episode is titled “Driven to Kill” and that name is more than appropriate for the adventure. Steve and Amy head to Toledo, Ohio to help a family in need. They call on the team as they experience an increasing number of paranormal incidents, many turning violent or aggressive in nature. What Steve finds is more than just a calm and quaint property. Instead, there is something more sinister to the past of this property. Amy tackles another aspect of the occurrences as she discovers what might be causing their current incidents. It proves to be a spirit that has a particular pain in mind for those living in its space.

On the second episode of the season, “Town of the Dead”, the team head to Pennsylvania. There, Steve and Amy find a mother who is asking for help with a severe problem that is possibly endangering her children. For this woman, the danger is growing so severe that she worries death could be coming for all of them. With the number of incidents growing and the nature of the activity becoming threatening, they’ll have to work together to figure out the source. The answer surprises everyone, even the hardened investigator and his paranormally inclined partner.

The third episode in the season, titled “The Gateway”, gives Steve and Amy the chance to visit a town in Massachusetts. Once there, they discover a mother who fears that something unique has appeared in her grandmother’s home. The appearance of a so-called “gateway” to otherwordly places makes those involved believe that spirits are making an uninvited appearance. With the level of activity growing with each passing moment, everyone is in a race to discover what is going on before something terrible happens.

Things get especially disturbing for Steve and Amy on the season’s fourth episode “Pupper Master”. The team goes to Indianapolis to help a couple who fears for more than their own lives. They claim to be living in a house that has one goal, killing them. As the pair investigates, the goals and motives might lead to the granddaughters that also want to call this place home.