How to Watch ‘The Great American Baking Show’ 2019 Online

The Great American Baking Show premieres December 12 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC. The series follows a group of amateur bakers as they put their baking skills to the test and compete in various themed-challenges. In the end, the winner will be crowned America’s Best Amateur Baker.

‘The Great American Baking Show’ 2019 Preview

There are a number of celebrities and renowned chefs who will appear on the series. Paul Hollywood and Sherry Yard, a pastry chef and three-time James Beard Award-winner, will return as the judges, while former Spice Girl Emma Bunton and former NFL Chicago Bears defensive tackle Anthony “Spice” Adams will be serving as hosts.

“I hope that what people learn when they watch are the little tips and techniques and flavors, not just from the bakers but from us as well,” Hollywood told Parade. “Hopefully, people will want to try it and realize baking is nothing to be scared about.” The list of bakers who will be competing on the series include:

Dana Commandatore

Brother Andrew Corriente

Sarita Gelner

Bianca Jackson

Carlos Marquina

Tanya Ott

Helen Pantazis

Marissa Troeschel

Alex Willis

Sally Newton

Newton talked to the Mercury about the experience, and how stressful it was at times. “My biggest takeaway was that you can do anything that you set your mind to do, if you really want it,” she explained. “You have to just do your best always. It’s not always going to be enough, but if you feel you did your best, that’s good enough. “

“It was wonderful to meet the other bakers and interact with other people who are as passionate about baking as I am,” Newton added. “Not everyone understands having a hobby that you’re this dedicated to. These people get you and go through the same thing.”

“If you like to bake, and you want to get better, watching the show and trying to do everything and the challenges can be a fantastic way to become a good baker,” she concluded. “They cover pretty much every area of baking, like cakes, breads, pies. You don’t have to be on TV to profit from the show. You can just say that you’re going to bake along with the show, and you’ll be a much better baker.”