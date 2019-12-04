How to Watch ‘The Moodys’ Season Premiere Online

The Moodys premieres tonight on FOX. The sitcom stars Denis Leary and Elizabeth Perkins as a married couple who reunite with their three adult children in Chicago for the holiday season. The pilot premieres at 9/8c.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Fox on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Fox (live in most markets) is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

Start Your FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include Fox (live in most markets).

Start Your AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Fox (live in most markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes and specials available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘The Moodys’ Preview

Denis Leary sat down with USA Today to talk about the series and what sets it apart from other family-oriented sitcoms. “Obviously, [the Moodys] love each other, but it shows itself in some strange ways. There’s a lot of yelling. There’s a lot of secrets and angst, but they’re always together no matter what at Christmastime,” he revealed. “One of the reasons I fell in love with it was … I got the same feeling I got about The Ref, [it’s] like a working-class version. That was one of my favorite projects.”

Leary also said that the edgier side of the holiday season gets put on display during the first season. “There’s an overwhelming number of traditional Christmas stories that are a little soft-centered and twee and saccharine. That’s never been my cup of tea when it comes to Christmas movies,” he explained. “I like things that have a little more edge because I think it’s a more realistic portrayal of what we all go through. Everybody always has the best-laid plans when it comes to Christmas and there’s always a wrench that gets thrown into the works, at least in my family experience.”

Elizabeth Perkins took a similar stance when she talked about the show with The Wrap. “It’s sort of about more the mishaps and ridiculous extended family and all you wanna do is put up a string of lights and you get it up there and there’s one bulb that’s out,” she said. “That is more like a realistic interpretation of what Christmas is. And I think if you’re expecting something like Miracle on 34th Street, then this is not for you.

“This is more like what everybody really experiences, which is, you know, dysfunctional, but who isn’t? Dysfunctional is actually normal,” she added. “And I think we’re still used to seeing Christmas portrayed as a time of peace, and that’s not anybody’s experience at all.”