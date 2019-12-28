How to Watch Toledo vs Bradley Basketball

The Bradley Braves basketball team will host the Toledo Rockets at Carver Arena on Saturday.

The game (2 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV anywhere, but you can watch it live on ESPN+:

Toledo vs Bradley Preview

The Rockets (8-4) have dropped two straight in the wake of a five-game winning streak.

A week ago, they fell to the Wright State Raiders 79-72 at home. Toledo guard Spencer Littleson hit a 3-pointer to give his squad a one-point lead less than three minutes into the second half, then the Raiders mounted a 17-4 run over a seven-minute span to take control.

“I thought the difference was the stretch in the second half where we struggled to score during that time,” Toledo head coach Tod Kowalczyk said, according to The Blade.

“We had two really bad turnovers. Spencer [Littleson] had the ball taken from him and gave up a layup. Dylan [Alderson] made a bad pass and they got a layup. They got some easy buckets during that stretch and we didn’t. That gave them the separation.”

Rockets guard Marreon Jackson dropped a team-high 21 points on 8-of-21 shooting, pulling down 8 rebounds and dishing 4 assists.

“What I liked about Marreon tonight is that I thought he took really good shots,” Kowalczyk said, per The Blade. “He didn’t take any bad shots. In the past few games, I think he’s rushed things and tried to score too much.”

Wright State guard Tanner Holden — a freshman who entered the game averaging 9.9 points and 6 rebounds per game — scored 27 points and grabbed 17 boards, both career highs.

“This game came down to really one guy when they were able to get their separation: Tanner Holden,” Kowalczyk said, per The Blade.

“Give him credit. He’s a role player for them and he was phenomenal. He was a star in his role tonight. They didn’t run a single play for him, but he had 27 points and 17 rebounds and was 9-of-10 from the floor. He kicked our tails. … We need a guy like that. We need someone off our bench to step up and be our Tanner Holden.”

The Braves (8-4) had a three-game winning streak snapped their last time out, falling to the Miami RedHawks 71-55 on the road.

Bradley shot just 18-of-55 (32.7%) from the field and 13-of-26 (50%) from the free-throw line. Braves freshman guard Ville Tahvanainen scored a team-high 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting off the bench.

“We got out-toughed,” Bradley head coach Brian Wardle said in his postgame radio show on WMBD, according to the Journal Star. “We didn’t like their physicality. When teams get real physical like that on us, we start going one on one. That leads to bad shots and turnovers and defensive breakdowns. Mentally, we weren’t dialed in and we got flustered with the physicality.”