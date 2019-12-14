How to Watch UFC 245 on TV, Phone or Streaming Device

You can buy UFC 245 through ESPN+ right here. For pricing details and how to watch on different devices, read on below.

UFC 245, featuring a trio of title fights, will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, NV, on Saturday.

Once you buy the UFC 245 PPV, you can watch it on your TV, phone, computer, tablet or other streaming device. Here’s a complete rundown of everything you need to know to do that:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

How to Buy UFC 245 PPV

You need a subscription to ESPN+ in order to purchase UFC 245, so your options for ordering vary depending on whether or not you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber:

If You Don’t Have ESPN+: You can get a special deal that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($49.99 value) and UFC 245 ($59.99 value) for just $79.98:

Buy ESPN+ & UFC 245

If You Already Have ESPN+: You can still get the special bundle price. But instead of starting a new ESPN+ subscription, you’ll just extend your current ESPN+ subscription by a year and get the UFC 245 PPV for a total of $79.98:

Upgrade ESPN+ & Buy UFC 245

If you already have ESPN+ and only want to purchase the UFC 245 PPV, you can go here and then select the “Only looking for UFC 245? Get it for $59.99 here” link.

Where to Watch UFC 245

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, there are a number of different ways you can watch Usman vs Covington, Holloway vs Volkanovski, Nunes vs de Randamie and the complete UFC 245 main card.

You can watch the fights on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the ESPN app.

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch the early prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV). You can also watch the second set of prelims (ESPN2) this way if you sign in with a cable provider.

UFC 245 Preview

Kamaru Usman will put his welterweight title on the line against Colby Covington in the main event.

Usman claimed the belt in March, dominating Tyron Woodley en route to a unanimous-decision victory at UFC 235.

Predictably, Covington has spent much of the lead-up to the fight attempting to antagonize his opponent. He’s repeatedly mocked the 2018 death of Glenn Robinson, the founder of the Blackzilians, Usman’s former team. He’s also accused Usman of doping.

“There’s definitely bad blood in that one,” UFC president Dana White told Yahoo Sports. “And that fight’s as legit as legit can be. You got two of the best in the world, in their prime, and stylistically, the way that these two match up, they both fight exactly the same way. When you look at the stats, when you lay out the stats, they’re literally even. So it’s a great fight. I love that fight.”

He added: “It’s a great fight. Both guys are in their prime, both guys are truly two of the best in the world at that weight class right now.”

At Thursday’s UFC 245 media day, Usman indicated that he’s relishing the rivalry with Covington, comparing it to UFC lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov’s bitter feud with former two-weight champ Conor McGregor.

“It’s very rare that you get a fight like this,” Usman said, according to MMA Junkie. “It’s very rare that you’re put in a position like this.

“There are a lot of fighters that fight all through their career and they never get put into ‘that’ fight. They never find that right dance partner to propel them, (like) Conor-Khabib. Look at Khabib now. They never get that to propel them to that point. This is that fight for me. It’s very exciting. I welcome it and I can’t wait.”

The event will feature two other title fights: Max Holloway will seek a fourth defense of his featherweight belt, against Alexander Volkanovski, and two-weight champ Amanda Nunes will seek a fifth defense of her bantamweight title, against Germaine de Randamie.

UFC 245 Card

Main Card (10 p.m. ET)

Kamaru Usman (champion) vs. Colby Covington, welterweight

Max Holloway (champion) vs. Alexander Volkanovski, featherweight

Amanda Nunes (champion) vs. Germaine de Randamie, women’s bantamweight

José Aldo vs. Marlon Moraes, bantamweight

Urijah Faber vs. Petr Yan, bantamweight

Preliminary Card (8 p.m. ET)

Mike Perry vs. Geoff Neal, welterweight

Irene Aldana vs. Ketlen Vieira, women’s bantamweight

Matt Brown vs. Ben Saunders, welterweight

Early Preliminary Card (6:30 p.m. ET)

Chase Hooper vs. Daniel Teymur, featherweight

Kai Kara-France vs. Brandon Moreno, flyweight

Jessica Eye vs. Viviane Araujo, women’s flyweight

Oskar Piechota vs. Punahele Soriano, middleweight