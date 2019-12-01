How to Watch Vermont vs Yale Basketball

The Yale Bulldogs basketball team will host the Vermont Catamounts on Sunday.

How to Watch Vermont vs Yale

The game (3 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV anywhere, but you can watch it live on ESPN+

Vermont vs Yale Preview

The Bulldogs (5-3) rode a pair of blowouts to the NIT Season Tip-Off title, pounding the Western Michigan Broncos 73-51 on Monday before taking down the Bucknell Bison 81-61 in the finals a day later.

Yale held Western Michigan and Bucknell to 29.6% and 35.6% shooting, respectively.

“The last two games have been very impressive, especially defensively and that is what I am most proud of,” Yale head coach James Jones said, according to the school’s athletics department website. “The guys have done a great job of locking down.”

Against Bucknell, Bulldogs big man Paul Atkinson shot 7-of-8 from the field for 15 points, tied for the game high with Yale guard Azar Swain. Forward Jordan Bruner scored 13 points on 6-of-10 shooting to go with 9 rebounds and a pair of blocks, both game highs. Point guard and captain Eric Monroe led all participants with 7 assists.

“We knew that we had an advantage inside,” Monroe said, per the athletics department site. “If we could get the ball inside to Paul and Jordan, they would struggle to guard them on the block. We played well, we shared the ball, so we are happy with how we played.”

Bruner, a senior, averages 9.8 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game, leading the team in both categories. His 10.1 points and 3.5 assists per contest rank third and second, respectively.

“I expect great things out of him — leadership, the ability to do all things: rebound, score, assist,” Jones said of Bruner before the season, according to the New Haven Register. “He has more of a voice with our team this year. He has a lot of room to do more than he did last year. I thought he sacrificed a lot of himself for our team, and that was good for us. I expect him to step up and have a bigger role in terms of what we’re doing this year.”

The Catamounts (6-2) fell to the Rider Broncs 72-67 in the Hall of Fame Tip Off title game on Monday. They rebounded two days later by crushing Division III’s Gallaudet Bison 93-44 at home.

Vermont center Daniel Giddens and forward Ryan Davis scored 17 apiece to lead the way.

Catamounts head coach John Becker began his coaching career with Washington D.C.-based Gallaudet, serving as an assistant for three seasons before taking over as head coach from 1997-99.

“It was a fun night for me, I had a lot more emotions than I thought I would,” Becker said in a news release, according to The Burlington Free Press. “It’s hard to play against your friends and a place that I really care about. It was good that everyone got in tonight and everyone scored.”