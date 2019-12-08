‘Watchmen’ Episode 8 Livestream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The new HBO series Watchmen is a big hit so far. If you’re just now starting to watch it live after hearing all the hype about the series, then you might be interested in learning about all your live stream options. Here are the details on how to watch, including if you don’t have cable. The episode premieres at 9 p.m. Eastern on HBO.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of HBO on your computer, phone, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch live and on-demand HBO content through the HBO Amazon Channel, which also comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the HBO channel, you can you can then watch the show either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV.

Once signed up, you can watch the show live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (on-demand only), Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

Whether you already have PlayStation Vue or you want to start a free 5-day trial of PlayStation Vue, you can watch live and on-demand HBO content through the HBO add-on, which comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once signed up, you can watch the show either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

HBO Go vs HBO Now

You can also stream via HBO.

HBO Now is HBO’s standalone streaming service and provides all of HBO’s programming via the internet. You don’t need a cable or satellite subscription for this one because it’s standalone. But if you’re already paying for HBO elsewhere, you won’t get this one for free. The service costs $14.99 per month — but it offers a seven-day free trial. You must cancel before the end of the trial to avoid charges. To use the service, download the HBO Now App on your phone or tablet. It’s available in the App Store, Google Play store and Amazon Appstore, and more.

If you have a cable subscription that includes HBO, you can stream via HBO GO instead and it won’t cost you any extra.

HBO Go is HBO’s other streaming service. HBO GO would be your choice if you have a cable or satellite subscription that already includes HBO in the package. But unfortunately, HBO Go isn’t available with all cable companies. Some are still negotiating terms to be able to use HBO GO. So you should check before tonight to make sure that your cable company lets you access and use HBO GO to watch the documentary.

‘Watchmen’ Episode 8 Preview

Tonight is the penultimate episode of Watchmen and the finale will be airing next week with Episode 9. Here’s the trailer for tonight’s episode.

Spoilers through Episode 8 are below.

Watchmen: Episode 8 Promo | HBOEvery love has a story. New episodes of Watchmen air Sundays at 9PM. #HBO #WatchmenHBO Subscribe to HBO on YouTube: https://goo.gl/wtFYd7 Watchmen is based on the graphic novel co-created and illustrated by Dave Gibbons and published by DC. Follow Watchmen on Instagram: https://instagram.com/watchmen Follow Watchmen on Twitter: https://twitter.com/watchmen Like Watchmen on Facebook: https://facebook.com/watchmenhbo Don’t have HBO? Order Now: https://itsh.bo/GetHBONow Get More HBO: Get HBO GO: https://play.hbogo.com Like on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HBO Follow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/HBO Like on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hbo Official Site: http://www.hbo.com Watchmen: Episode 8 Promo | HBO 2019-12-02T03:00:11.000Z

Tonight’s episode is titled “A God Walks Into a Bar.” Considering that Angela’s last name is Abar, this could also be read as “A God Walks Into Abar.” The episode begins at 9 p.m. Eastern and will be six minutes longer than normal, ending at 10:06 p.m.

The description for tonight’s episode reads: “Angela’s mysterious past in Vietnam is at last revealed.”

It looks like we’re going to learn about how Angela met Dr. Manhattan. The promo shows him saying that he fell in love with her in the future when he saw that she’d know he couldn’t be saved but would try to save him anyway.

Watchmen has been a fascinating series, and the latest big reveal about her husband actually being Dr. Manhattan with his memory wiped was amazing. But now she’s brought him back because the 7th Cavalry is planning to trap him, and there’s no way she can let him go without a fight.

Episode 9, the finale, will be called “See How They Fly.” It’s airing December 15 at 9 p.m. Eastern.

READ NEXT: If You Like Watchmen, You’ll Love The Leftovers. Here’s How to Watch the Series Online.