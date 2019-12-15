‘Watchmen’ Episode 9 Live Stream: How to Watch the Season Finale Online

The new HBO series Watchmen is a big hit so far and probably one of the best shows to come to HBO since Game of Thrones. But now it’s coming to an end, we’re sad to say. Here are the details on how to watch tonight’s season finale, including if you don’t have cable. The episode premieres at 9 p.m. Eastern on HBO.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of HBO on your computer, phone, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber or you want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand HBO content via the HBO Amazon Channel, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the HBO channel, you can then watch the show either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after.

For either option, you can watch all Watchmen episodes on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel packages. The two cheapest bundles (“Plus” and “Max”) both come included with HBO and offer a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch Watchmen live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after.

You can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV.

Once signed up for Hulu and the HBO add-on, you can watch Watchmen live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after.

You can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (on-demand only), Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

HBO Go vs HBO Now

You can also stream via HBO.

HBO Now is HBO’s standalone streaming service and provides all of HBO’s programming via the internet. You don’t need a cable or satellite subscription for this one because it’s standalone. But if you’re already paying for HBO elsewhere, you won’t get this one for free. The service costs $14.99 per month — but it offers a seven-day free trial. You must cancel before the end of the trial to avoid charges. To use the service, download the HBO Now App on your phone or tablet. It’s available in the App Store, Google Play store and Amazon Appstore, and more.

If you have a cable subscription that includes HBO, you can stream via HBO GO instead and it won’t cost you any extra.

HBO Go is HBO’s other streaming service. HBO GO would be your choice if you have a cable or satellite subscription that already includes HBO in the package. But unfortunately, HBO Go isn’t available with all cable companies. Some are still negotiating terms to be able to use HBO GO. So you should check before tonight to make sure that your cable company lets you access and use HBO GO to watch the documentary.

‘Watchmen’ Episode 9 Season Finale Preview

Tonight is the final episode of Watchmen Season 1.

Spoilers through Episode 8 are below.

Tonight’s episode is titled “See How They Fly.” The episode begins at 9 p.m. Eastern and will be 10 minutes longer than normal, ending at 10:10 p.m.

The description reads: “Season 1 finale. Everything ends—for real this time.”

Here’s a preview:

Watchmen: Episode 9 Promo | HBO

After the work of art that was last week’s episode, fans are expecting great things for tonight.

Last week, we learned how Angela and Dr. Manhattan met and fell in love. We also learned that he had not imprisoned Veidt out of anger, but was providing him a “paradise” of sorts that Veidt grew very upset about over time. Dr. Manhattan created his own version of Eden, but he soon grew tired himself of how everyone worshipped him. Well, the same thing ultimately ended up happening to Veidt too.

The entire episode last week had a great mix of timelines that gave us a better idea of how things worked from Dr. Manhattan’s perspective. We also learned that Angela’s grandfather might have only known about the Klan hood in Judd’s closet because of Angela, which was the reason he suspected that Judd had ill intentions. (As it turns out, we learned, he was right.)

We also learned that tachyon particles are a blindspot for Jon, which could come into play in the future.

When we left off before last week, we learned that Angela’s husband Cal is actually Dr. Manhattan. And Agent Blake had just been caught in Jane Crawford’s trap door, learning about the plan the Seventh Calvary had for Dr. Manhattan. We also learned that Trieu’s “daughter” is actually her cloned mother, which was a fascinating twist. And Veidt is on trial, far away from Earth. And when last week’s episode ended, it looked like Dr. Manhattan had been captured or killed. But it’s hard to believe that everything that happened wasn’t right according to his plan. He’s likely playing a bigger game with stakes we can’t even imagine.

