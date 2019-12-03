How to Watch Western Kentucky vs Wright State Basketball

The Wright State Raiders basketball team will host the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at the Nutter Center on Tuesday.

Western Kentucky vs Wright State Preview

The Raiders improved to 6-2 on Wednesday, besting the Miami RedHawks 71-66 in the third-place game of the Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, FL.

Making his first career start, Wright State redshirt freshman Grant Basile scored 17 points — tied with redshirt sophomore guard Jaylon Hall for the team lead — and pulled down a game-high 12 rebounds. The forward got the nod a day after the team lost starting center Loudon Love to a right elbow injury.

“He honestly didn’t play that good, but that tells you how good he is to still get 17 points and 12 rebounds,” Raiders head coach Scott Nagy said postgame, according to the Dayton Daily News. “He missed four free throws and could’ve done even more.

“But he’s starting to figure it out. He’s gaining confidence, and the guys are gaining more confidence in him.”

Before Love, a junior, went down in the first half of the team’s 72-70 loss to the La Salle Explorers on Nov. 26, he averaged 15 points, 10 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game. At the end of the 2018-19 season, he was named to the All-Horizon League first team.

“Until we get back and get an MRI, we really don’t know (about his status),” Nagy said, per the Dayton Daily News. “My trainer is telling me two to six weeks. That’s a big span.”

He added: “The way I look at is it’s a blessing in disguise. It forces other guys to have to step up and play — like Grant. When we get Loudon back, our bench will be even better. We obviously have to get through this. But we’ve got pretty tough kids, and I think they proved that tonight.”

The Hilltoppers are also 6-2. On Friday, they fell 71-54 to the Louisville Cardinals — who’ve since jumped from No. 2 to No. 1 in the Associated Press poll — at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Western Kentucky shot just 20-of-54 (37%) from the field and 1-of-17 (5.9%) from deep.

“They’ve got multiple weapons and they’ve got multiple big guys they can throw it to in that paint,” WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said, according to the College Heights Herald. “Not a lot of teams have those kind of things.”

Junior guard Taveion Hollingsworth led the Hilltoppers with 16 points, adding 4 rebounds and a pair of steals.

“It was a tough one,” Hollingsworth said, per the College Heights Herald. “You’re going to have games where you’re on and off, but you know, these type of games, you don’t want to be off. But we’re going to learn from that. We are going to get at it in practice and make shots.”