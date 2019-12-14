How to Watch Winthrop vs Furman Basketball

The Furman Paladins basketball team will host the Winthrop Eagles on Saturday.

Winthrop vs Furman Preview

The Paladins are riding a two-game winning streak, having bested the South Carolina Upstate Spartans and Division II’s North Greenville Crusaders to improve to 9-3.

Both victories came at Timmons Arena, Furman’s on-campus basketball facility. Saturday’s tilt will be the first of three 2019-20 Furman home games at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, a 15,000-seat stadium in downtown Greenville, SC, roughly six miles from the school’s campus. Timmons holds about 4,000.

“I think with the growth of the city, and just how many alums that we have now downtown in Greenville, for us to be able to come into the city and be able to play in a beautiful venue that’s an NCAA host site, I think there’s a lot of advantages,” Furman head coach Bob Richey told WSPA. “Timmons, we had five sellouts last year and have already had one this year and continue to hit that capacity number with some of these bigger games. So to play in a space that’s clearly bigger, I think there’s some advantages.

“We’re gonna have to grow into it. It’s gonna take some time. I think as people come and see how we play and how connected our guys play on both ends of the floor, I think we’ll generate some new fans that hopefully will start to come out to Timmons as well.”

The Paladins possess a balanced scoring attack, with four players averaging in double figures: forwards Noah Gurley (15.2 points per game) and Clay Mounce (14), and guards Jordan Lyons (14.4) and Mike Bothwell (10.5). The squad averages 79.7 points per game, ranking 49th out of 353 Division I teams. Their 59.3% shooting from 2-point range ranks seventh.

The Eagles have dropped three straight, a stretch that began with an 83-70 road defeat to the then-No. 1 Duke Blue Devils.

On Wednesday, Winthrop fell to the TCU Horned Frogs 70-60 on the road. The Eagles shot just 21-of-65 (32.3%) from the field and 10-of-17 (58.8%) from the free-throw line. They’re shooting 57.4% from the stripe this season, the sixth-worst mark in Division I.

Senior forward Josh Ferguson led the Eagles with 14 points in the defeat, adding 8 rebounds and pair of assists. His 13.7 points and 6.3 rebounds per game lead the team.

“When you say we didn’t shoot it well, you give credit to TCU, they probably made us not shoot it well,” Winthrop head coach Pat Kelsey said, according to The Associated Press. “We’ve proven we can do it against some really good teams, but definitely didn’t have our A game or B game. But again I think that’s a credit to how they defended us and how they play.”