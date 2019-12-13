Weber State vs Montana Football Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The No. 3 Weber State Wildcats will host the No. 6 Montana Grizzlies at Stewart Stadium in Ogden, UT, on Friday in the quarterfinals of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.

Weber State vs Montana Preview

Each squad had a bye in the first round of the playoffs.

In the second, the Wildcats overcame a 17-12 halftime deficit to best the Kennesaw State Owls 26-20 at home. Weber State went ahead for good when the Owls botched a pitch play on the opening drive of the second half, setting up a 24-yard fumble-return touchdown from Wildcats senior defensive end Adam Rodriguez.

“Fun game,” Weber State head coach Jay Hill said, according to the Standard-Examiner. “Kennesaw is one heck of a team, you can see why they’ve won all the games they’ve won in the last three years. They’re tougher than nails, they’re hard to stop. We knew it was going to be that way.

“It makes us tougher, I think. We’re battle-tested, which is good.”

Weber State visited the Grizzlies back on Nov. 16. Montana pounded the Wildcats 35-16; they led 35-3 heading into the fourth quarter.

“It was our fault,” Wildcats senior defensive end Jonah Williams said, per the Standard-Examiner. “We just didn’t play to the best of our ability and they did. Everything we saw on film, they did. Now it’s just playing to the best of our potential.”

Weber State committed 4 turnovers in the defeat.

Grizzlies redshirt senior quarterback Dalton Sneed completed 17 of 25 passes for 265 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 2 picks. Each of those passing touchdowns went to redshirt junior wideout Samori Toure, who hauled in 8 catches for 193 yards.

“Playing a team a second time in a year is always a challenge,” Montana head coach Bobby Hauck said, per the Standard-Examiner. “In reviewing our last game with Weber State, I don’t think we played particularly well, so we need to play better than last time in order to win this game. We need to execute better, and we really just need to go out and play our best game of the season.”

The Grizzlies reached the quarterfinals by thumping the Southeastern Louisiana Lions 73-28 at home.

Sneed went 29-of-45 for a career-high 459 yards, matching a career best with 5 touchdown passes. Toure made 12 grabs for a school-record 303 yards and a trio of touchdowns. He set an FCS playoffs record for receiving yards in a game, breaking the mark set by Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss in 1996.

“That’s surreal just because he’s always been my favorite receiver and my role model growing up,” Toure said, according to the Missoulian. “That definitely means a lot to me. But yeah, right now, I’m just happy that we got this first playoff win out of the way and I’m just excited to see what’s next for our team.”