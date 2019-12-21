Wisconsin vs Stanford Volleyball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Stanford Cardinal and Wisconsin Badgers women’s volleyball team will play for the national title on Saturday at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN2.

Wisconsin vs Stanford Women’s Volleyball Preview

The Cardinal have won a record eight national championships, including titles in 2016 and 2018. The Badgers, on the other hand, have never claimed a national title, though they reached finals in 2000 and 2013. Division I women’s volleyball hasn’t had a first-time champion since the Washington Huskies won it all in 2005.

Wisconsin bested the Baylor Lady Bears 3-1 in the semifinals on Thursday.

“I think it will hit me after tomorrow,” Badgers outside hitter Molly Haggerty said, according to the Wisconsin State Journal. “We’ve all dreamed about being in these moments and I think we’re just really excited to be here. Like we always talk about, live in the moment, be where our feet are. I think we did a great job of that tonight, for sure.”

Badgers middle Dana Rettke, a three-time All-American, recorded 19 kills, 8 blocks, and 3 aces while hitting .484.

“I thought everybody was (aggressive) behind the service line,” Wisconsin head coach Kelly Sheffield said, per the Wisconsin State Journal. “You look at some of these serving numbers, and everybody seemed to have a run tonight. It wasn’t just one or two servers. I thought we were putting pressure on them for six rotations.

“And that tells me we’ve got a team that’s in a pretty good place, when you can go back there and be aggressive.”

The Badgers dropped the first set in extra points after blowing a set point.

“We didn’t panic and we knew there was a lot of volleyball left,” Wisconsin setter Sydney Hilley said, per the Wisconsin State Journal. “We knew the match wouldn’t be decided by one set. I thought we did a good job staying positive and staying aggressive after that.

“I think the biggest thing was we went out there, and were trying to have so much fun.”

Later that day, Stanford swept the Minnesota Golden Gophers 3-0 to reach their 17th national final.

Outside hitter Kathryn Plummer, a two-time national player of the year, notched 26 kills. In the previous round, she hit 24 of them in a sweep of the Penn State Nittany Lions.

“Everyone just brings their best at this time because it’s do or die,” Plummer said, according to The Stanford Daily.

Stanford libero Morgan Hentz led all participants with 23 ups in the victory over Minnesota.

“As time went on, I think we were able to see the hitters and their arm swings a little bit better,” Hentz said, per The Stanford Daily. “We were able to scrap with them more.”