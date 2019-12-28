Wisconsin vs Tennessee Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Tennessee Volunteers basketball team will host the Wisconsin Badgers at Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on CBS. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Smart TV, or other device via one of the following streaming services:

Wisconsin vs Tennessee Preview

The Volunteers snapped a two-game losing streak their last time out, besting the Jacksonville State Gamecocks 75-53 last week to improve to 8-3 on the season. After the game, the team doused head coach Rick Barnes with water in the locker room to mark his 700th career victory.

“I really hadn’t thought about it,” Barnes said, according to The Associated Press. “If I would have, when I had walked in the locker room, I would have been prepared for those guys to hit me with the water. I wasn’t. I should have been because they were very quiet.”

Tennessee guard Jordan Bowden scored a game-high 19 points on 7-of-15 shooting, adding a pair of assists and 3 steals. His grandmother passed away a day earlier.

“I knew my grandmother would want me to play tonight,” Bowden said, per AP. “It’s tough, but my mom told me to stay focused, go out there and if you want to play, play (and) if you don’t, don’t. She knew I wanted to play, and I’m glad we got the win today.”

The victory was the last game in Vols point guard Lamonte’ Turner’s college career. The senior scored 8 points and dished a game-high 11 assists, then announced he’d be undergoing season-ending surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome.

“It is a tough decision for me to make, but I have to do it for my health,” Turner said, per AP. “If I don’t, it could get worse and stuff like that. It is the same injury that (Orlando Magic guard) Markelle Fultz dealt with. The only difference is mine is my left shoulder, not my shooting shoulder, so it is not as bad.”

The Badgers had lost four of five before they topped the Milwaukee Panthers 83-64 at home on Dec. 21, improving to 6-5 on the year.

Wisconsin led 43-41 at the midway break.

“Thought we were better in the second half defensively, more physical to the ball, better presence in the ball screen,” Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard, according to 247 Sports. “We adjusted where our big was a little more aggressive with the hedge point.

“They were too comfortable in the first half and we got them more disrupted in the second half.”

Badgers guard D’Mitrik Trice led all participants with 31 points, getting there on 11-of-14 shooting. He shot a combined 25.5% from the field across his previous five contests.

“For him it was just a matter of playing solid, staying within himself,” Gard said, per 247 Sports. “If you can get the ball to go down, obviously that helps, but he did a lot of other good things too.”