Wyoming vs Georgia State Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Wyoming Cowboys and the Georgia State Panthers will meet in the Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium in Tucson on Tuesday.

The game is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS Sports Network. If you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Wyoming vs Georgia State Preview

The Cowboys closed their regular season with a 20-6 road defeat to the Air Force Falcons, falling to 7-5 on the season. They managed just 225 yards from scrimmage and lost the turnover battle 3-1.

“I thought their defensive front did a great job of being disruptive,” Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl said, according to The Associated Press. “We popped a couple of plays into the red zone. We just couldn’t come up with enough movement to stick a couple plays in the end zone.”

Wyoming opened their season 6-2 but lost starting quarterback Sean Chambers to a knee injury in their eighth game. Tyler Vander Waal started under center in the Cowboys’ final four regular season contests as the team struggled.

On Monday, Bohl announced that true freshman quarterback Levi Williams would make his first career in the Arizona Bowl.

Williams got the first action of his career in a Nov. 22 victory over the Colorado State Rams. He completed both of his passing attempts for 25 yards and rushed 13 times for 49 yards and a score. He also took the field against Air Force, completing 6 of 11 passes for 84 yards and an interception and adding 79 yards on 15 carries.

“Since he has come off of our scout team several weeks ago he has really embraced our offense and is a bright young man,” Bohl said, according to Oil City News. “He did have an advantage as he was an early enrollee out of high school and did spring football with us and has done a great job.”

The Panthers also started their season 6-2 before stumbling down the stretch to a 7-5 record. Their struggles also coincided with an injury to their starting quarterback, though Dan Ellington has continued to play through his torn ACL.

In their regular season finale, Georgia State fell to the Georgia Southern Eagles 38-10 on the road.

Georgia Southern pounded the Panthers on the ground, carrying 47 times for 279 yards and 5 touchdowns.

They’ll be up against another strong rushing attack in the Arizona Bowl — the Cowboys average 4.8 yards per carry and 2.1 rushing touchdowns per game.

“Wyoming has some big guys who are very physical,” Georgia State defensive lineman Terry Thomas said, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We’ll have to match that intensity. We’re going to have to bring our best to make sure we’re able to stop the run because that’s basically what they want to do, literally run the ball down the middle of the field.”