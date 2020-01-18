Álvarez vs Seals Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Light heavyweights Eleider Álvarez and Michael Seals will headline a boxing event at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, NY, on Saturday night.

The undercard fights start at 7 p.m. ET and will be exclusively on ESPN+. The main card starts at 10 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN.

If you don’t have cable, here’s a rundown of how to watch a live stream of all the fights on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device:

How to Live Stream Álvarez-Seals Main Card

The main event, as well as Felix Verdejo vs Manuel Rey Rojas, will be on ESPN starting at 10 p.m. ET.

How to Live Stream Álvarez-Seals Undercard

The undercard fights begin at 7 p.m. ET.

Álvarez vs Seals Preview

Álvarez (24-1, 12 KOs) hasn’t fought since February, when he lost the WBO light heavyweight title via unanimous decision in a rematch with Sergey Kovalev. Six months earlier, Álvarez took the belt from Kovalev with a seventh-round TKO.

“I am very happy to get back in the ring after this long layoff,” Álvarez said in November, according to BoxingScene.com. “I am looking at Jan. 18 to reboot my career against a strong puncher, Michael Seals, and begin my campaign to once again be on top of the boxing world. I have a lot of respect for my opponent, but in 2020, nothing will stop me from becoming a world champion again.”

After Kovalev reclaimed the title, he defended it with an 11th-round stoppage of Anthony Yarde in the August, then lost it to Canelo Álvarez via 11th-round knockout three months later.

“In the Canelo fight, I didn’t recognize Kovalev,” Eleider Álvarez said this week, per BoxingScene.com. “That was not the same guy that I fought twice.”

Canelo Álvarez, the unified middleweight champion, vacated the WBO light heavyweight belt just six weeks after claiming it from Kovalev, leaving Saturday’s victor in a great position to contend for the vacant title.

“This fight is not a matter of pressure, but a challenge to deliver a good performance,” Eleider Álvarez said in December, per BoxingScene.com. “I want to show last year’s Eleider Álvarez [who knocked out Kovalev].

“I’m going to have to be alert. [Seals is] a real hitter. I’m going to have to be very active and I should be able to keep him at bay with my jab. Basically, to use the style that has always given me success.”

Seals (24-2, 18 KOs) took the first loss of his career in November 2015, when Edwin Rodríguez knocked him out in the third round.

“I went into that fight with a torn left rotator cuff,” Seals recently told ESPN. “I hurt it about a week before the fight. I was like, ‘I can beat Edwin. He’s aggressive; I can get him with just my right hand.'”

After the defeat, Seals underwent surgery and didn’t fight again until February 2017, when he stopped Dennis Sharpe in the third round. He was disqualified from his next fight for hitting Michael Gbenga while he was down, but Seals has won all four of his fights since, taking the last three with stoppages.

“It will definitely be a hard-fought fight, full of guts; both of us have that,” Seals said, per ESPN. “It’s going to be tough; it’s going to be a good fight.”