America’s Top Dog Live Stream: Watch the Series Premiere Online

America’s Top Dog, A&E’s popular new dog competition series, airs tonight, January 8, at 9 p.m. EST/8 p.m. CST. The synopsis for the premiere episode, titled “Raising the Woof,” reads, “A veteran K9 nicknamed the ‘Wonder Mutt,’ figures to be the favorite, but will he be taken out by the younger, hungrier competition? His challengers include a police dog with hundreds of narcotics arrests and a civilian trick dog who just might be the most talented tail-wagger in the whole field.”

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The New Competition Series Features Four Police K9 Teams & One Civilian Dog Team Competing for the Title of ‘America’s Top Dog’ & $25,000

America's Top Dog brings together top K9 cops and civilian dogs alongside their handlers as they compete nose-to-nose on the ultimate K9 obstacle course.

The A&E synopsis for the new series reads, “America’s Top Dog brings together top K9 cops and civilian dogs alongside their handlers as they compete nose-to-nose on the ultimate K9 obstacle course. The series is hosted by Curt Menefee alongside expert trainer Nick White and sideline reporting by Jamie Little, America’s Top Dog from MGM’s Big Fish Entertainment premieres this winter on A&E.”

America’s Top Dog will feature four police K9 teams, including favorites from the A&E’s Live PD, and one civilian team competing in head-to-head challenges on “one of the biggest and toughest” K9 obstacle courses assembled, according to Real Screen.

Each hour-long episode of the dog competition will feature teams navigating a complex series of obstacle courses and mazes through three separate rounds in an attempt to locate different scented items and apprehend a suspect in a bite suit. According to A&E, each week’s winning team will receive $10,000 and an additional $5,000 to donate to the animal charity of their choice; the final competition, which ups the winnings to $25,000, comes with the title of “America’s Top Dog.”

Tune in Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. EST/8 p.m. CST to catch new episodes of America’s Top Dog on A&E. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your entertainment news, reality TV coverage, and more!

