Arizona vs Oregon Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

A pair of Pac-12 heavyweights get together on Thursday as Oregon (12-3) hosts Arizona (11-3)at Matthew Knight Arena.

Arizona vs Oregon Preview

Both Arizona and Oregon have plans to battle atop the Pac-12 standings and their matchup on Thursday will be a nice measuring stick for both squads.

“Everybody knows about the matchup. It’s Arizona. If you can’t get up for this game, you got something wrong with you,” senior Anthony Mathis told Duck Territory.

Oregon is 1-1 in conference play, beating Utah last time out 69-64 behind 19 points from Payton Pritchard, who was bloodied and playing with a cotton swab in his nose down the stretch. Big men Shakur Juiston and Chandler Lawson closed out the game for Oregon with an 8-2 run.

“No championship team is made of just one person. Guys need to step up and the big guys are just growing and finished strong,” Pritchard said. “”The Utes were just pressuring me so high and once we got by their defenders there’s no help, so we got lobs and dump-downs and the big guys scored.”

The Ducks dropped their Pac-12 opener at Colorado — a team they have historically struggled against on the road.

Their Pac-12 slate doesn’t get any easier against the WIldcats.

“A really talented team, they got a good blend of true freshmen and some very experienced player,” head coach Dana Altman said of Arizona. “Two redshirt seniors, a couple grad-transfers off the bench. A real good mix of young talent and experienced players.”

Arizona bounced back from a tough loss to St. John’s on the road by walloping Arizona State 75-47. Remy Martin scored 20 to lead the Sun Devils.

“I’m very, very proud and happy for our team,” Arizona coach Sean Miller told 24/7 Sports. “We had a tough experience in San Francisco playing St. John’s. All of us just didn’t handle that game, and the holidays that were right around the corner, as best we could.

“I think it was a real good lesson for our team, that we have to play the right way, we have to play well to win. Winning is incredibly hard, and people have a lot of pride when they play Arizona. … To our team’s credit, we’ve worked hard to be better. We practiced hard, our team’s had a great attitude.”

Miller knows his Wildcats will have their hands full with Pritchard, who is the catalyst for the Ducks.

“Payton Pritchard is Oregon’s heart and soul,” Miller said. “He’s shooting 50 percent from the field and he averages 19 points per game. I feel like he’s played against us 20 times, and in fact he’s played against I think eight or nine times maybe.”

Oregon is a 3.5-point favorite for the game.