How to Watch The ‘Arrow’ Series Finale Online

The CW Arrowverse’s flagship show, Arrow, is coming to an end tonight, January 28, 2020. The finale will air on the CW at 9 p.m. ET/PT and will be preceded by an hour-long documentary about the ending of the show.

If you don't have cable, you can watch a live stream of the CW on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Arrow Series Finale Preview

Arrow comes to an end after seven and a half seasons. The series is credited with being the first show in the ‘Arrowverse,’ bringing about a number of spinoffs including The Flash, Batwoman, and Legends of Tomorrow.

Season 8, episode 10 will see the end of the Green Arrow on the CW, at least for now. While Green Arrow and the Canaries might be picked up for a first season, there is no guarantee that the legacy of the Green Arrow will continue.

Arrow debuted in the fall of 2012, marking the CW’s effort to get back into the superhero business. Previously, the network aired Smallville, a Superman show, for ten seasons.

The cast and creators of Arrow have known the show would be coming to an end since season 6; that’s when Stephen Amell (Oliver Queen) decided it was time to hang up the cowl for good. The creators asked him to stay on until season 8 when they’d be able to give the Emerald Archer the end they thought the character deserved.

Cue Crisis on Infinite Earths and the death of Oliver Queen. The finale will further explore the fallout from the ‘Crisis’ event, including showing Felicity, Oliver’s wife, for the first time since season 7. It will also be the first time viewers see Felicity and adult Mia on-screen together in 2020 Star City.

Fans should also expect the answer to one long-asked question: Is John Diggle’s character going to become the Green Lantern?

Signs point to yes, but answers are promised within the confines of the Arrow finale. Actor David Ramsey, who plays Diggle, told TV Line that he thought people would be satisfied with the conclusion to that question.

“Without a doubt. You are absolutely going to get your answers,” he said. “And well-deserved answers. We’ve been talking about this for years, and I think everyone by series’ end will be very happy.”

So far, the clues we have that point toward Diggle becoming the Emerald Knight are few and far between, but they are there. Diggle’s father’s name is General Stewart, and in the comics, the Green Lantern John Stewart takes up the ring from the previous Green Lantern, Hal Jordan.

Another clue pointing toward yes is that, in the “Elseworlds” crossover, Diggle is talking to a Flash from another Earth, and the Flash tells him he looks different “without his ring,” pointing toward there being a Green Lantern version of Diggle on another Earth. Now, the events of Crisis could lead to Earth-prime’s John Diggle finally getting the Power Ring.

