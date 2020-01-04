Arizona vs ASU Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The No. 25 ranked Arizona Wildcats (10-3) will host the Arizona State Sun Devils (9-4) at the McKale Memorial Center Saturday night.

The game starts at 9:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on the Pac-12 Network.

ASU vs Arizona Preview

The Wildcats are leading the Pac-12 Conference in scoring, averaging 83.7 points a game, while the Sun Devils are fifth in the conference, scoring 74.9 points per contest. Forward Zeke Nnaji leads Arizona with 16.5 points and 7.8 rebounds a game. Nnaji scored 24 points in the team’s last game, a 70-67 loss to St. John’s on December 21. Guards Nico Mannion and Josh Green are also scoring 10+ points this season. Mannion is averaging 14.6 points a game while also leading the team in assists (6.1), and Green is putting up 13.1 points and 5.1 boards per contest.

This will be the Wildcats’ first game since their loss to St. John’s, and they will be looking to bounce back. After starting the season off by going 9-0, Arizona has lost three of their last four, with losses to Baylor and Gonzaga, as well as the December 21 loss to St. John’s. This will be the first Pac-12 game of the season for both teams, and they are the only two teams in the conference yet to have an inter-conference battle.

The Sun Devils are led on offense by Remy Martin, who is scoring 17.9 points a game. Martin has played the point guard position well, and he also leads the team in assists with 4.1 per contest. Martin is one of three Arizona State players averaging in double figures. Forward Romello White is averaging a double-double, netting 11.6 points and 10.1 rebounds a game, while guard Alonzo Verge Jr. is chipping in 15.2 points.

Arizona State is coming off a 98-81 victory over Texas Southern on December 28th. The team had lost two in a row prior to that win, dropping two of their last four after starting the season 8-2.

Arizona is sixth in the conference in rebounding, grabbing 37.3 rebounds per game, while Arizona State is eighth in the Pac-12 averaging 36.8 boards a game. The Wildcats have a big advantage when it comes to three-point shooting. Arizona is third in the Pac-12, making 37.6% of their long-range shots, and Arizona State is shooting just 30.4% from downtown, which is 11th in the conference. If the Wildcats can heat up from beyond the arc, it could be a long game for the Sun Devils.

The Sun Devils swept the season series last year, but Arizona had won the previous six games before that. Both teams will meet again January 25 in Tempe.