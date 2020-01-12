ASU vs Oregon Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The No. 9 Oregon Ducks basketball team will host the Arizona State Sun Devils in Pac-12 play on Saturday.

The game starts at 10:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on the Pac-12 Network.

ASU vs Oregon Preview

The Ducks (13-3, 2-1 in Pac-12 play) have won two straight since they opened their conference slate with a road loss to the Colorado Buffaloes. On Thursday, they bested the No. 24 Arizona Wildcats 74-73 on the road in overtime.

Oregon guard Will Richardson came off the bench to score a game-high 21, notching 7 of his side’s 8 points in the extra period.

“I’ve been playing clutch games for a long time,” Richardson said, according to The Associated Press. “I actually like it better when it’s close because it’s do or die and you can’t miss.”

The sophomore hit the game-winning layup with 17 seconds remaining, seven seconds after the Wildcats took a 73-72 lead on a Josh Green bucket.

“I knew the best chance we had was get it out of the net and go,” Richardson said, per AP. “They’re a young team so they’re not used to getting back without celebrating.

“I just knew it was now or never.”

Oregon guard Payton Pritchard dished 6 assists and came up with 3 steals, both game highs, to go with 18 points.

The Ducks shot just 26-of-65 (40%) from the field and 7-of-23 (30.4%) from 3-point range, but they took care of the ball, committing just 10 turnovers.

“The exciting thing is, January 9th, we got so many things to work on and improve upon,” Oregon head coach Dana Altman said, according to 247 Sports, “we can get so much better.”

He added: “We had some bad turnovers, so you know a lot of things we can work on and improve upon. I hope our guys will work really hard and improve after a win.”

The Sun Devils (10-5, 1-1 in Pac-12 play) got smashed by Arizona 75-47 on the road a week ago, but rebounded with an 82-76 road victory over the Oregon State Beavers on Thursday.

Arizona State guard Remy Martin led all participants with 24 points, adding 3 assists and a pair of steals. His squad shot 29-of-60 (48.3%) from the field and 8-of-16 (50%) from deep.

“Sometimes you go through some adversity playing basketball and Arizona was one of ‘em,” Martin said, per AP. “We just overcame and we practiced hard and really locked in.”

Guard Rob Edwards came off the bench for the first time this season and scored 18 points, his highest output since the Sun Devils’ second game of the campaign.

“It gave me a little more of an edge and hunger,” Edwards said, per AP. “It’s just like giving the team that spark that we needed.”