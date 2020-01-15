Auburn vs Alabama Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Alabama Crimson Tide basketball team will host the No. 4 Auburn Tigers at Coleman Coliseum on Wednesday.

The game is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN2. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include ESPN2. The “Plus” and “Max” bundles come with a free seven-day trial:

AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of Auburn vs Alabama on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your AT&T TV Now credentials.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” package comes with 32 channels, including ESPN2. It costs $20 for the first month ($30 per month after that), which makes Sling the cheapest streaming service with the ESPN channels if you plan on keeping it long term:

Get Sling TV

Or, as part of a special deal that Sling is currently offering, you can get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick if you prepay for two months:

Sling TV + Fire Stick Bundle

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Auburn vs Alabama live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your Sling credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes with 10 hours of cloud DVR storage.

ESPN2 is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of Auburn vs Alabama on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your Hulu credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Auburn vs Alabama Preview

The Tigers are undefeated in 15 games, including three conference tilts. On Saturday, they pounded the Georgia Bulldogs 82-60 at home behind 17 points and 4 assists from senior guard Samir Doughty.

Auburn shot 33-of-62 (53.2%) from the field and 7-of-15 (46.7%) from 3-point range.

Tigers freshman guard Allen Flanagan enjoyed a breakout performance, setting career highs in points (12), rebounds (6), and steals (2) in 20 minutes off the bench.

“It feels great, you know, for me to come off the bench and be very productive for the guys,” Flanigan said, according to The Auburn Plainsman. “And the guys, they kept on egging me on, giving me confidence.”

These sides last met on March 5, when Auburn edged the Crimson Tide 66-60 in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide had won eight of their previous 10 meetings with Auburn at Coleman Coliseum.

“It is a dangerous opponent,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said this week, per The Auburn Plainsman. “Obviously it’s a rivalry game for us, and we are going to have to be able to handle the environment and look forward to the opportunity to get a win that most people won’t get at Alabama.”

He added: “This will probably be the most hostile environment that we’ll play in. … It’ll be our most challenging game thus far. Obviously, Saint Louis has probably got the best net number of the teams we’ve played. The two teams we played in Brooklyn, Richmond and New Mexico, are both having good years. Anytime you win at Mississippi State, that’s a tough place to play. But so far this will be our toughest game.”

Alabama had won six of eight before they lost to then-No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats 76-67 on the road on Saturday, falling to 8-7 on the year and 1-2 in SEC play.

Junior forward Herb Jones led the Crimson Tide with 18 points, grabbing 7 rebounds and dishing 4 assists. Junior guard John Petty Jr. added 16 points and 7 boards of his own.

Alabama entered the night having been held to 70 or fewer points just once this season.

“They are hard to score on and they did as good a job defensively on us as anyone all year,” Alabama head coach Nate Oats said, according to The Associated Press. “You tell your guys what it is going to be like trying to score at the rim on these guys, maybe take a few more threes. But until you get into the game I don’t know how you emulate it. I guess, get some broomsticks out or something.”