Auburn vs Florida Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

After suffering their first loss of the season in blowout fashion, Auburn will look to bounce back as they face a feisty Florida squad on Saturday at Exactech Arena in Gainesville.

Auburn vs Florida Preview

Auburn had won its first 15 games of the season before running into a surprising buzzsaw in Alabama, falling 83-64.

“To be able to beat a good team like Alabama on the road you’ve got to play great. We didn’t come close,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said after the loss. “We were really sloppy offensively with spacing, timing and feel. We don’t shoot it well enough offensively to make up with what we don’t execute and it caught up to us tonight.

Now Auburn heads to Gainesville, which hasn’t been the kindest of venues for the Tigers, which Pearl pointed out while previewing his team’s matchup with their SEC rival.

“Prior to beating Florida (twice) last year, we had lost 21 out of 22,” Auburn’s Bruce Pearl said of the matchup with the Gators. “We’ve lost 12 straight down in Gainesville. Haven’t beaten them since 1996 down there. Florida, they’re a NET team in the mid-40’s right now. They were a preseason top 10. They’ve got really good, real good personnel. They’ve got several McDonald’s All-Americans and great depth. They played a really tough non-conference schedule and had some tough losses, but right now they’re playing well.”

Pearl said the quick turnaround makes things tough, but he’ll have his Tigers ready to go as they look to get back on track.

“They’re a tough prep in the sense that they do a lot of things, and so, for us, we’ve got a short week this week. Florida played at home Tuesday. We played the late game on Wednesday at Alabama, didn’t get back until 2:30 in the morning. It’ll be a quick turnaround and we head out this afternoon. We have enough time to get prepared, but they obviously have had some extra time.”

Florida has won four of its last five, the lone loss coming to Missouri on the road. The Gators know they’re in for a challenge against the hungry Tigers.

“A team with not only experience but winning experience at a high level coming off a Final Four,” White said of Auburn. “Probably one of the more underrated backcourts in the country. Elite speed and quickness.”

Florida forward Kerry Blackshear Jr. — 15.0 points, 8.4 rebounds — leads the way for the Gators.

“Blackshear is a guy that demands a lot of attention,” Pearl said. “He takes and makes more free throws than anybody else in the conference. He’s an 84 percent free throw shooter so you have to guard him without fouling him.

The Gators are a 1.5-point favorite for the game. Florida has a six-game home losing streak against top-five opponents and Auburn is currently ranked No. 4.