How to Watch Australian Open 2020 Online Without Cable in USA

The year’s first Grand Slam will be on the line during the next two weeks, as the top players in the world compete in the 2020 Australian Open.

In the US, there will be daily television coverage on ESPN or ESPN2, while all matches that aren’t televised can be watched live on ESPN+. Here’s how to watch every match live online if you live in the United States:

How to Watch ESPN or ESPN2 Online Without Cable

Sling TV

Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” package comes with 32 channels, including ESPN and ESPN2. It costs $20 for the first month ($30 per month after that), which makes Sling the cheapest streaming service with the ESPN channels if you plan on keeping it long term:

Get Sling TV

Or, as part of a special deal that Sling is currently offering, you can get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick if you prepay for two months:

Sling TV + Fire Stick Bundle

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch ESPN or ESPN2’s Australian Open coverage live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app. You can also watch on the ESPN app if you sign in using your Sling credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes with 10 hours of cloud DVR storage.

AT&T TV Now

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include both ESPN and ESPN2. The “Plus” and “Max” bundles come with a free seven-day trial:

AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of ESPN or ESPN2’s Australian Open coverage on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app. You can also watch on the ESPN app if you sign in using your AT&T TV Now credentials.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV

ESPN and ESPN2 are included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of ESPN or ESPN2’s Australian Open coverage on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app. You can also watch on the ESPN app if you sign in using your Hulu credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

How to Watch Non-Televised Matches Online

For viewers in the US, every match that isn’t on ESPN or ESPN2 can be watched live on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ is the digital streaming service from ESPN that has extensive coverage of the 2020 Australian Open, plus other live sports every day, all the 30-for-30 documentaries, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

Or, if you also want the new Disney+ streaming service and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which comes out to 25 percent savings:

Get ESPN+, Disney+ & Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can then watch the available Australian Open matches live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

2020 Australian Open Preview

The tournament will go on despite the wildfires that have been plaguing the nation in large part thanks to a series of thunder and rainstorms that have swept through.

The men’s side will feature all the usual suspects, led by Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Russian star Daniil Medvedev, and Novak Djokovic, who will be looking for his eighth Australian Open title. American Frances Tiafoe will face Medvedev in the first round in a match Medvedev must win if he wants to play spoiler in the tournament, while Djokovic will meet Jan-Lennard Struff in his opener.

Federer will face American Steve Johnson in his first match, and the 38-year-old Swiss superstar hopes he gets off to a good start. “Practice has been going well. Had plenty of time to pace myself and do all the things I had to do to get ready. I hope it’s enough,” Federer said about his current state. “I know it’s a super long road to victory. That’s why I’ve got to take it one match at a time.” Federer noted this week that Johnson has been more active than he has recently– this will be Federer’s first match of the season.

“It’s exactly the tricky situation right now playing somebody who has just played a lot this week. He’s ready to go. He’s match-ready, and I’m not. I’ve got to really make sure I get out of the gates quick,” Federer noted. “I’m excited to play Steve. He’s a good guy. I think with his old-school playing — big forehand, slice backhand, good serve — I think it’s going to be a nice match for me, as well.”

On the women’s side, Ashleigh Barty aims to become the first Australian woman to win the Australian Open since Chris O’Neil won it back in 1978. Barty is one of many who have donated to relief funds for wildfire victims, and she is currently the No. 1 player in the world. Karolina Pliskova is No. 2, and a showdown between the two women seems likely.

Barty is coming off a win in the Adelaide International final on Saturday, beating Dayana Yastremska 6-2, 7-5 at Memorial Drive. “I just put myself in the position to go for another title which is really exciting. It’s been incredible to play at home and a really, really special week,” Barty said after the victory. “I look forward to playing on Rod Laver Arena on Monday night, it’s going to be exciting. It’s going to be a fresh tournament as well. I have to start with my clean slate for the Australian Open.”

Serena Williams last won the Australian Open in January 2017, and she will open this tourney by facing teenage Russian star Anastasia Potapova. Williams just won the Auckland International last Sunday, which could give her a bit of momentum going into this one. “It’s pretty satisfying just to get a win in the final [in Auckland]. That was really important for me, and I just want to build on it. It’s just a step towards the next goal,” she said after her victory.

Her sister Venus Williams will face Coco Gauff in the first bracket.