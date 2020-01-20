‘The Bachelor’ 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Episode 3 Online

Season 24 of The Bachelor has not lacked drama in its first two episodes and episode three promises to raise the stakes with an epic competition during one of the group dates. The third episode airs Monday, January 20 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Here’s how to watch online without a cable subscription.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The Bachelor Season 24 Episode 3 Preview

Last week, “champagne-gate” rocked the Bachelor mansion when Hannah Ann Peter unknowingly popped open a bottle of champagne that Kelsey brought from home to share with Peter — host Chris Harrison called the whole incident “stunningly funny.” Hannah Ann claimed complete innocence, but Kelsey said she was being fake and other not-nice things. Hannah Ann responded by saying Kelsey bullied her and she told Peter how Kelsey was behaving.

Things do not get any calmer this week, with the episode description promising that Hannah Ann and Kelsey “attempt to try and bury the hatchet but only succeed in making matters worse.” In fact, Harrison recently told Heavy that Hannah Ann is at the center of “a lot of drama” this season.

However, the rest of the episode sounds a lot more fun. Peter and Victoria P. go on a line-dancing one-on-one date where she opens up to him about her heartbreaking childhood.

Then on the group date, special guest Demi Burnett sets eight women up for a pillow fight, complete with sexy sleepwear and huge fluffy pillows. Host Chris Harrison and legendary comedian Fred Willard provide the hilarious play-by-play commentary.

Then later at a pool party, one bachelorette “draws the ire of many of the ladies as a stunning revelation has Peter struggling with

his feelings for the controversial woman.”

The 19 remaining women are:

Alayah, 24, orthodontist assistant from San Antonio, TX

Alexa, 27, an esthetician from Chicago, IL

Deandra, 23, a home care coordinator from Plano, TX

Hannah Ann, 23, a model from Knoxville, TN

Jasmine, 25, a client relations manager from Houston, TX

Kelley, 27, an attorney from Chicago, IL

Kelsey, 28, a professional clothier from Des Moines, Iowa

Kiarra, 23, a nanny from Kennesaw, GA

Lexi, 26, a marketing coordinator from New York, NY

Madison, 23, a foster parent recruiter from Auburn, AL

Mykenna, 22, a fashion blogger from Langley, British Columbia, Canada

Natasha, 31, an event planner from New York, NY

Sarah, 24, a medical radiographer from Knoxville, TN

Savannah, 27, a realtor from Houston, TX

Shiann, 27, an administrative assistant from Las Vegas, NV

Sydney, 24, a retail marketing manager from Birmingham, AL

Tammy, 24, a house flipper from Syracuse, NY

Victoria F., 25, a medical sales representative from Virginia Beach, VA

Victoria P., 27, a nurse from Alexandria, LA

Who will make it to the finale? Viewers will just have to keep watching, but Harrison has teased for us that “it is a shocking, riveting, gut-wrenching ending.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

