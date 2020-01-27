‘The Bachelor’ 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Episode 4 Online

Hunky Bachelor Peter Weber has narrowed his field of bachelorettes down to the Top 15 and now it’s time to leave Los Angeles behind and head for exotic locations… or Cleveland. Actually, this home to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is a really fun little city, so it should provide a great backdrop for dates as Pilot Peter decides which lucky ladies will head overseas with him as they continue on their journey to find love.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of ABC and The Bachelor on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

ABC (live in select markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of The Bachelor on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has new episodes of The Bachelor available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include ABC (live in select markets). The “Plus” and “Max” bundles both include a free seven-day trial:

Start Your AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of The Bachelor on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

YouTube TV comes with 70-plus live TV channels, including ABC (live in select markets).

Get YouTube TV

Once signed up for YouTube TV, you can then watch a live stream of The Bachelor on your computer via the YouTube website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the YouTube app.

If you can’t watch live, YouTube TV comes with included DVR.

The Bachelor 2020 Episode 4 Preview

Week 4 Sneak Peek: Alayah Returns – The BachelorBachelor Peter Weber and the ladies travel to Cleveland to continue their journey, and as the romance heats up, Alayah returns to plead her case with Peter. From 'Week 3,' season 24, episode 3 of The Bachelor. Watch The Bachelor 2020 MONDAY 8|7c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu. 2020-01-21T06:00:01.000Z

Now that the number of eligible bachelorettes has been cut in half, things are getting serious as the group departs for Cleveland. According to the press release, Victoria F gets an amazing one-on-one date to Cedar Point Amusement Park where she and Peter have the park all to themselves for a night. But the date takes a wild turn when Victoria confesses that Chase Rice, the country music star performing on said date, is actually her ex-boyfriend. OMG.

The group date sees Cleveland Browns’ football legends wide receiver Josh Cribbs and cornerback Hanford Dixon put the ladies through a rigorous workout at FirstEnergy Stadium in preparation for “The Bachelor Bowl,” while “Champagne-Gate” Kelsey gets the second solo date, which is a chance to explore Cleveland with Peter.

Meanwhile, the episode description teases that “one controversial woman is the target of rage by the others and prompts a revolt the likes of which Bachelor Nation has never seen.” It goes on to say that someone will crash the after-party of the group date and cause the other women to demand that Peter fix this situation. If you’re wondering who the party crasher is, ABC released a sneak peek, it’s not a secret — Alayah Benavidez is back and the ladies are none too happy about it.

The 15 remaining women are:

Deandra, 23, a home care coordinator from Plano, Texas

Hannah Ann, 23, a model from Knoxville, TN

Kelley, 27, an attorney from Chicago, IL

Kelsey, 28, a professional clothier from Des Moines, Iowa

Kiarra, 23, a nanny from Kennesaw, GA

Lexi, 26, a marketing coordinator from New York, NY

Madison, 23, a foster parent recruiter from Auburn, AL

Mykenna, 22, a fashion blogger from Langley, British Columbia

Natasha, 31, an event planner from New York, NY

Savannah, 27, a realtor from Houston, Texas

Shiann, 27, an administrative assistant from Las Vegas, NV

Sydney, 24, a retail marketing manager from Birmingham, AL

Tammy, 24, a house flipper from Syracuse, NY

Victoria F., 25, a medical sales representative from Virginia Beach, VA

Victoria P., 27, a nurse from Alexandria, LA

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. https://heavy.com/entertainment/2020/01/bachelor-2020-finale-reality-steve-spoilers/

READ NEXT: Chris Harrison Says ‘The Bachelor’ 2020 Finale is ‘Gut-Wrenching’