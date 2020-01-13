‘The Bachelor’ 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Episode 2 Online

ABC reality dating competition The Bachelor returned last week with a bang, as Peter Weber was visited not once but twice by his former flame, last year’s Bachelorette Hannah Brown. And guess what? She’s not gone in episode two, which airs Monday, January 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.



The Bachelor Season 24 Episode 2 Preview

Week 2 Sneak Peek: The Women Get Emotional Over Hannah Brown – The BachelorBachelor Peter Weber and his ex Hannah Brown clearly have unfinished business, but the ladies currently in the house aren't thrilled to have her around. Have a look the drama that unfolds next week in this preview from 'Week 1,' the season 24 premiere of The Bachelor 2020. Watch The Bachelor MONDAY 8|7c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu. 2020-01-07T07:00:14.000Z

The second episode The Bachelor season 24 will pick right back up where last week left off, with Peter and Hannah trying to resolve the feelings they still have for each other. Fans are wondering if Hannah is going to join the season, which would certainly not be met by cheers from the other contestants.

But that’s not the only drama fans can look forward to this week. This is also the episode that features a confrontation over a gift for Peter, which the ABC episode description says involves Kelsey, a special bottle of champagne, and one of the frontrunners blowing up the entire scheme, “setting off a conflict that will be known as “champagne-gate.”

Meanwhile, eight bachelorettes will take part in a group date that involves strutting their stuff on the catwalk in a fashion show for Revolve, the online fashion shop that boasts such designers as House of Harlow 1960, Joie, NBD, Rag & Bone, and more. Queer Eye fashion expert Carson Kressley and supermodel Janice Dickinson will judge the ladies — and apparently, the runner-up has a “complete meltdown,” then there is an “explosive after-party” where “more than one woman is left in tears.”

The 22 remaining women are:

Alayah, 24, orthodontist assistant from San Antonio, TX

Alexa, 27, an esthetician from Chicago, IL

Courtney, 26, a cosmetologist from Venice, FL

Deandra, 23, a home care coordinator from Plano, TX

Hannah Ann, 23, a model from Knoxville, TN

Jasmine, 25, a client relations manager from Houston, TX

Kelley, 27, an attorney from Chicago, IL

Kelsey, 28, a professional clothier from Des Moines, Iowa

Kiarra, 23, a nanny from Kennesaw, GA

Lauren, 26, a marketing executive from Glendale, CA

Lexi, 26, a marketing coordinator from New York, NY

Madison, 23, a foster parent recruiter from Auburn, AL

Mykenna, 22, a fashion blogger from Langley, British Columbia

Natasha, 31, an event planner from New York, NY

Payton, 23, a business development rep from Wellesley, MA

Sarah, 24, a medical radiographer from Knoxville, TN

Savannah, 27, a realtor from Houston, TX

Shiann, 27, an administrative assistant from Las Vegas, NV

Sydney, 24, a retail marketing manager from Birmingham, AL

Tammy, 24, a house flipper from Syracuse, NY

Victoria F., 25, a medical sales representative from Virginia Beach, VA

Victoria P., 27, a nurse from Alexandria, LA

The Bachelor season 24, episode 2 airs Monday, January 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

