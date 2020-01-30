Barcelona vs Leganés Copa del Rey Live Stream: How to Watch in USA

Barcelona will host Leganés at Camp Nou on Thursday in the Copa del Rey round of 16.

Barcelona vs Leganés Preview

The Blaugrana required a second-half comeback to best Segunda División B side Ibiza 2-1 in the Copa del Rey’s round of 32. Ibiza struck in the ninth minute, when winger Pep Caballé beat Barcelona reserve goalkeeper Neto to the far post.

Forward Antoine Griezmann came to Barcelona’s rescue after the midway break, one-timing a pair of through balls into back of the net. His second tally came in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

“Controlling the game is our main objective,” Barcelona manager Quique Setién said Wednesday of the tilt with Leganés, according to Marca. “We want to try to avoid getting hit on the counter-attack.

“We will take the initiative for the large part of the game.

“Like all games, it will not be easy because [Leganés] don’t have much to lose.

“They will play calmly, while for us it is very important. We want to get through the tie and continue in the competition.”

The victory over Ibiza represented the team’s second match under Setién, who was tapped to replace Ernesto Valverde on Jan. 13. In his debut, the Blaugrana edged Granada 1-0 at home in La Liga play behind a 76th-minute strike from forward Lionel Messi.

“I am finding it easier than I thought, because many things we have spoken about are being done,” Setién said Wednesday, per Marca.

“Yesterday we had a spectacular training session — this morning I reviewed it and confirmed it.

“Obviously there are things to improve, but I am delighted to see the ability that these players have to understand things immediately.

“This is the normal process, and it will be seen [on the pitch].”

On Saturday, in the club’s third and most recent match under Setién, the Blaugrana fell to Valencia 2-0 on the road.

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen stopped a penalty kick to maintain a clean sheet through the first half, but Valencia took the lead in the 48th minute thanks to an own-goal from defender Jordi Alba

“We have to improve in quite a few areas,” ter Stegen said, according to Onefootball.

“These situations happen every season. We have to keep on working hard on what the coach asks of us.

“We can improve and we will. I am optimistic.”

Leganés have overcome a trio of Segunda División B sides to reach the round of 16: Andorra, Murcia, and Ebro. They sit in La Liga’s relegation zone, with 15 points through 21 matches.

“I would not tell you that we are favorites because I would lie,” Leganés manager Javier Aguirre said, according to the club’s official website, “but we will have our chance in Barcelona.”