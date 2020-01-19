Barcelona vs Granada Live Stream: How to Watch Online in USA

FC Barcelona will host Granada CF at Camp Nou on Sunday in La Liga play.

Barcelona vs Granada Preview

Barcelona need a victory to retain their spot atop the league table, where they’ve sat following each of the last 11 rounds — Real Madrid bested Sevilla 2-1 on Saturday to assume a 43-40 points lead for first place, but the Blaugrana carry a goal-differential edge.

They’ll search for that win under a new manager: Quique Setién, the 61-year-old former boss of Lugo, Las Palmas, and Real Betis. The club hired him on Jan. 13, the day they sacked Ernesto Valverde.

“When you’re there, out of work, waiting for an opportunity, you imagine a team that’s down the bottom, in trouble,” Setién said at a press conference the next day, according to The Guardian. “It’s not normal to take over a team that’s first.”

The former Racing Santander midfielder called Barcelona star Lionel Messi “the best player in the world” and praised his teammates.

“He’s a unique, special player. [But] it’s not just [Messi],” Setién said, per The Guardian. “I have spent many years, many hours, watching them on television; they have made me enjoy football and not just every so often; it’s been every game.”

He added: “What I always say in these situations is that I will only guarantee one thing: that my team will play well. Las Palmas, Lugo, Betis … if you followed them, you know we had an identity. You saw it, we played good football. The thing is, this is Barcelona and they always play well anyway. We’re clear on that. I have convictions: once an idea’s in my head, it’s very hard to get it out. I defend my ideas. If I have to die with them, I’ll die.”

Granada sat in second place on the league table after 10 rounds, but they’ve plummeted to 10th since. They’d won just once in eight matches before they bested Mallorca 1-0 at home on Jan. 5 in their most recent test in La Liga.

Back on Sep. 21, the Nazaríes dealt Barcelona their second defeat of the campaign, winning 2-0 at Nuevo Estadio de Los Cármenes.

“We already played against Barcelona at home and we were able to beat them,” Granada striker Darwin Machís told Marca. “It makes you excited to play against those types of players who have won practically everything and remain a winning team, but we are going there with the hope of being able to get a good result in a very difficult stadium to play in, to get all three points, and of course to continue our development.”