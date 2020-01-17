How to Watch Brown vs Yale Basketball Online

The Yale Bulldogs basketball team will host the Brown Bears in each side’s first Ivy League test of the season.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV, but anyone in the US can watch it live on ESPN+:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ is the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of over 1,500 college basketball games (including most Ivy League games) this season, plus other live sports every day, all the 30-for-30 documentaries, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

Or, if you plan on watching UFC 246: McGregor vs Cowboy on Jan. 18, you can get a special bundle that includes a year of ESPN+ ($49.99 value) and the UFC 246 PPV ($64.99 value) for $84.98, which works out to about 26 percent savings:

Get ESPN+ & UFC 246 Bundle

Another option, if you also want the new Disney+ streaming service and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which comes out to 25 percent savings:

Get ESPN+, Disney+ & Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can then watch Brown vs Yale live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Brown vs Yale Preview

The Bulldogs had a seven-game winning streak snapped back on Dec. 30, falling to the North Carolina Tar Heels 70-67 at the Dean E. Smith Center. Yale wouldn’t play again for almost two weeks — they got back into the win column against Division III’s Johnson & Wales Wildcats on Sunday, improving to 11-4.

“You don’t ever want to lose any games, but you feel good about being 11–4 considering what our schedule is and how many road games we play,” Bulldogs head coach James Jones said after the 108-58 home victory, according to the Yale Daily News. “I think this was [the] fourth home game we’ve had all year, so we’ve been away from our building.”

Yale led 27-24 with just under eight minutes remaining in the first half, then closed the period with a 21-7 run.

“When they tightened it up … we kind of tightened up because we were like, ‘Dang, we should be winning this by more right now,’” Bulldogs guard Eric Monroe said, per the Yale Daily News. “But in general, when you get rolling, you can definitely play loose and play free. It’s important to try and stay within what we do, so the game doesn’t go to waste, and we can actually work on stuff we want to work on.”

August Mahoney, a freshman guard, came off the bench to score 16 points in 17 minutes, both career highs. He went 6-of-9 from the field and 4-of-6 from distance.

“I knew I always had the capability of shooting the ball, but so far this year I haven’t really found my stroke in the game,” Mahoney said, per Yale Daily News. “It was nice today to come out and shoot well because it was definitely a confidence booster.”

Five days earlier, Johnson & Wales fell 79-53 while visiting the Bears, who improved to 7-6 in their last test before Ivy League play.

Forward Joshua Howard and guard Perry Cowan scored 11 points each to lead Brown, playing 17 and 20 minutes, respectively. Howard added a game-high 4 blocks as the Bears held their foes to 21-of-66 (31.8%) shooting from the field and 2-of-16 (12.5%) from deep.

“I’m pleased at the way we started the game the right way at both ends of the court,” Brown head coach Mike Martin said after his squad imp, according to the school’s athletics department website. “No matter who you play — Duke, URI or Johnson & Wales — we want to have the same standard and good habits, and play the game the right way.”

READ NEXT: How to Buy UFC 246: PPV Price & ESPN Plus Bundle Deal