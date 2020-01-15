How to Buy McGregor vs Cerrone Fight on ESPN+

You can buy UFC 246: McGregor vs Cerrone through ESPN+ right here. For pricing details and an event preview, read on below.

Conor McGregor is slated to return to action when he takes on Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone on January 18 at UFC 246.

In the United States, UFC PPV’s can only be ordered through ESPN+. Here’s everything you need to know to watch McGregor vs Cerrone and the rest of the 246 main card:

How to Buy UFC 246 PPV

The first thing to know is that you need a subscription to ESPN+ in order to purchase UFC 246, so your options for ordering vary depending on whether or not you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber:

If You Don’t Have ESPN+: You can get a special bundle deal that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($49.99 value) and UFC 246 ($64.99 value) for $84.98, which works out to about 26 percent savings:

If you don’t want the discounted bundle, you can just sign up for a month of ESPN+ for $4.99 and then do the following:

If You Have ESPN+: You can purchase the UFC 246 PPV by itself by going here and then selecting the “Only looking for UFC 246? Get it for $64.99 here” link:

Or, you can also still get the special bundle price. But instead of starting a new ESPN+ subscription, you’ll just extend your current subscription by a year and get the UFC 246 PPV for a total of $84.98:

Where to Watch UFC 246

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, there are a number of different ways you can watch McGregor vs Cerrone and the complete UFC 246 main card.

You can watch the fights on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the ESPN app.

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch the early prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV). You can also watch the second set of prelims (ESPN2) this way if you sign in with a cable provider.

UFC 246 Preview

This fight has been a long time coming, with UFC President Dana White talking about making it happen for nearly a year now. McGregor hasn’t been back in the octagon since he was beaten by Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018, which marked his return to UFC after a brief dalliance with a boxing career.

The talk of the two fighting was started by Cerrone, who made his desire to fight McGregor public after he defeated Alexander Hernandez a year ago last January. “I want Conor, if he’ll agree to it. I’m coming for a belt. Cowboy is back,” Cerrone said then.

McGregor responded to Cerrone by tweeting: “For a fight like that Donald, I’ll fight you. Congratulations.” After nearly a year of negotiations and preparations, the fight is finally happening.

McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh said recently that he thinks McGregor is back where he wants to be, and that he is happy to be fighting again. “A happy fighter is a dangerous fighter. He just seems really happy with his life and his training and with the environment that we have here and competing again and having those exchanges and so on and so on. I think this is going to be the best he’s ever been.”

One interesting element of this showdown? It will be a welterweight fight (170 pounds), which will be different for McGregor, who has fought as a featherweight (145 pounds) in the past.

McGregor has had just one MMA fight in the UFC since 2016 (against Nurmagomedov), and he lost that one.

