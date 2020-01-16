Celtics vs Bucks Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Two of the Eastern Conference’s best are set to clash as the Milwaukee Bucks play host to the Boston Celtics on Thursday at Fiserv Forum.

Celtics vs Bucks Preview

The Bucks have opened up a nice lead on the rest of the Eastern Conference, but the hungry Celtics aren’t ready to just sit back and concede the No. 1 seed in the East as the season approaches its midway mark.

“Never in my life have I ever said I wanted to be No. 2 in anything,” Brown told reporters, per NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg. “If we can get that No. 1 spot, catch the Bucks, let’s do it.”

At 27-11, the Celtics are seven games back of the 36-6 Bucks, who are on a historic pace for the franchise. But Boston has dealt with their share of injuries, including to both Gordon Hayward and Marcus Smart — key cogs in the Celtics machine.

“We just had a tough stretch,” Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge told the Boston Globe. “I know what our guys are capable of doing, and I’m confident that we’re going to see the Celtics that we saw weeks before, and it’s good that we’re getting closer to becoming whole again.”

Hayward — who suffered a broken hand earlier this season — is averaging 16.4 points, six rebounds and four assists per game. He’s glad to see the team thriving thanks to depth.

“That’s when it’s the most fun for me personally and fun for everybody, when everyone is involved, everyone eats, and you’re just having fun, making the right play, getting easy looks,” Hayward said. “Getting dunks. Getting open threes. We have a lot of talent on this team, and when everybody is moving the ball and involved, it makes us hard to guard.”

The Celtics didn’t exactly warm up the right way for a matchup with the NBA’s best, getting scorched by the Pistons 116-103 on Wednesday. Detroit shot 60.3 percent from the field.

“I think the ones that we’ll go back and we’ll say, OK, the baskets you can never give away are the cuts, the layups, and the transition when they just get behind you and drive to the rim,” said Brad Stevens. “You always start there. I’m guessing they had 20 points on those, maybe more? Right there you’re probably getting beat in most NBA games, if you give up that easy a plays.”

The Bucks have won their last four games and defending MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has been outstanding. He’s scored over 30 points in their last two games, collecting 26 combined rebounds in the two contests combined.

“I’m just trying to be aggressive and trying to make plays,” Antetokounmpo said. “When you come out with the mindset to make the lead go 20 or 30 or 40, that’s when you mess up the lead.

“You’ve just got to keep doing your job, and then you look up and see you lead by 30. Then you’re like, ‘OK, we did our job so now we can sit.’”

Milwaukee is an 8.5-point favorite for the game.