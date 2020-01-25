How to Watch Chattanooga vs ETSU Basketball

The East Tennessee State Buccaneers basketball team will host the Chattanooga Mocs in Southern Conference play on Saturday.

The game (4 p.m. ET start time)

Chattanooga vs ETSU Preview

The Buccaneers sit alone atop the SoCon standings, with a conference mark of 6-1; they’re 17-3 overall.

They last played a week ago, when they pounded the Western Carolina Catamounts 85-66 on the road.

ETSU guard Isaiah Tisdale went 5-of-5 from 3-point range in the first half en route to a 26-point night, hitting his first deep ball 70 seconds into the game.

“As soon as I shot the first one, it looked really good,” Tisdale said, according to the Johnson City Press. “I knew it was going to be a good night for me.”

He also led all participants with 12 rebounds, a career high.

The Bucs shot 29-of-58 (50%) from the field and 10-of-23 (43.5%) from distance, committing just 8 turnovers. They carried a 52-34 advantage into the midway break.

“For the past couple games, we’ve been off a little bit,” Tisdale said, per the Johnson City Press. “The coaches knew we’re going to start making shots. We knew we’d start making shots. We all been in the gym.”

ETSU’s Tray Boyd III came off the bench to score 16 on 6-of-10 shooting, and fellow guard Bo Hodges dished a team-high 4 assists to go with 14 points, shooting 2-of-2 from deep.

“That was about as good as we played this year offensively in the first half against a quality opponent,” ETSU head coach Steve Forbes said, per the Johnson City Press. “The ball moved. It was a lot of guys.”

The Mocs have won seven of their last nine. On Wednesday, they rebounded from a blowout road defeat at the hands of the UNC Greensboro Spartans to best the Bulldogs of The Citadel 92-69 at home, improving to 4-3 in SoCon play.

“It’s nice to see,” Mocs head coach Lamont Paris said, according to the Chattanooga Times Free Press. “I have a tremendous amount of confidence in these guys. It’s a sign of potential growth. Is it real? We won’t know that until we do it consistently.”

Chattanooga forward Ramon Vila dropped a game-high 17 points despite playing just 18 minutes, leading the Mocs with 7 rebounds.

The Bulldogs average 81.1 points per game, ranking 17th out of 353 Division I teams. They managed just 29 points in the second half on Wednesday.

“All week, Coach told us The Citadel gets out in transition and plays fast and can score a lot of points,” Mocs guard A.J. Caldwell said, per the Chattanooga Times Free Press. “For us to have that 12-point lead and then to kind of squash that bug in the second half was big. When our defense is playing like that it really helps our offense.”