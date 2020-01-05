Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest FA Cup Live Stream: How to Watch in USA

Chelsea will host Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge on Sunday in the third round of the FA Cup.

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest Preview

The Blues sit in fourth place on the Premier League table with 36 points through 21 matches, five points clear of fifth-place Manchester United. But after a hot start that saw them fall twice in their first 12 league matches of the season, they’ve secured just three EPL wins in nine tests since.

Chelsea bested Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 on the road on Dec. 22, then fell at home to Southampton by the same score four days later. After rebounding with a 2-1 road victory over Arsenal on Dec. 29, Chelsea took a discouraging 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion at Amex Stadium.

“The Christmas period summed up our season,” Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said, according to ESPN. “Tottenham was fantastic, at Arsenal we showed great spirit and fight for such a young group, against Southampton we struggled to break them down and today when we should have the mindset to take the opportunities we had in the first half, we didn’t.”

Blues defender César Azpilicueta put his side up in the 10th minute, when a corner kick led to a scramble in the Brighton box.

The game went scoreless until winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh equalized with a bicycle kick in the 84th minute.

“In the first half, the game was there to be won. We weren’t ruthless enough. We got the goal and we had the possession. But we just didn’t kill the game off,” Lampard said, per ESPN.

“We allowed them to stay in the game. In the end it was a wonder goal but we were lucky not to lose. The tactics matched up for both teams but they were better than us.”

Forest have won three straight in EFL Championship play to launch themselves into fourth place with 43 points through 25 matches. They sit behind third-place Brentford — who’ve played 26 matches — on goal differential.

On New Year’s Day, Forest bested Blackburn Rovers at West Bridgford behind a brace from striker Lewis Grabban, who’s tallied a team-high 14 goals across all competitions this season.

Forest winger Joe Lolley got the scoring started in the 22nd minute, when he fielded a pass on the right flank and played a cross into the box that went untouched before finding the bottom far corner.

Three minutes later, Grabban doubled the lead from the penalty spot.

“Nine points, three victories — we finished last year in the best way and we started the new year in the best way,” Forest manager Sabri Lamouchi said, according to Nottinghamshire Live.

“I can’t ask for more.

“We started the game in a good way. We played so well and created some chances, then we scored.”