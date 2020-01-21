Clippers vs Mavericks Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Dallas Mavericks (27-15) will host the Los Angeles Clippers (30-13) at the American Airlines Center on Tuesday.

The game starts at 8:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBA TV (nationally), Fox Sports Prime Ticket (locally in the Clippers market) and Fox Sports Southwest (locally in the Mavericks market). If you don’t have cable, you can watch the game live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PS4, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Note: FS Prime Ticket and FS Southwest aren’t included, but the game will also be on NBA TV in the Clippers and Mavericks markets

NBA TV is one of the 95-plus channels included in FuboTV’s main bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of the Clippers vs Mavericks on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Note: FS Prime Ticket and FS Southwest aren’t included, but the game will also be on NBA TV in the Clippers and Mavericks markets

NBA TV is included in either the “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle or the “Sling Blue + Sports Extra” bundle. Both channel packages cost $25 for the first month ($35 per month after that), which makes Sling the cheapest streaming service with NBA TV if you plan on keeping it long term:

Get Sling TV

Or, as part of a special deal that Sling is currently offering, you will get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick if you prepay for two months:

Sling TV + Fire Stick Bundle

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Clippers vs Mavericks live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage for an additional $5 per month.

Note: NBA TV isn’t included with Hulu, so this is only an option for those in the Clippers and Mavericks markets

Fox Sports Prime Ticket (local) and Fox Sports Southwest (local) are part of the 60-plus live TV channels included with Hulu With Live TV, which also comes with Hulu’s huge on-demand streaming TV and movie library:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the Clippers vs Mavericks on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Clippers vs Mavericks Preview

The Clippers overcame a 14-point second-half deficit on Saturday to best the New Orleans Pelicans 133-130 on the road for their third consecutive win.

After surrendering 80 points in the first half, the Clippers held New Orleans to 30 in the third quarter and 20 in the fourth.

“Clearly, the defense didn’t wake up for either team,” Clippers head coach Doc Rivers said, according to The Associated Press. “It was one of those games where, at halftime, I said, ‘Guys, first team that plays any defense will win this game.'”

He added: “We played defense in the fourth. That’s why we won.”

Clippers star Kawhi Leonard scored 39 points and came up with 5 steals, both game highs, to go with 6 rebounds and 6 assists.

“The Pelicans can score. They’ve got a lot of talent over there,” Leonard said, per AP. “They have youth. … They play hard. So Doc just wanted us to grind out the win. He kept telling us we just got to find a way.”

Clippers reserve guard Lou Williams scored 14 of his 32 points in the final period.

“Very talented scorer — fearless, just goes out there and plays the game,” Leonard said of Williams, per AP. “He pushed us to win that game in that fourth quarter.”

The Mavericks have won four in a row, most recently besting the Portland Trail Blazers 120-112 at home on Friday.

Dallas star Luka Dončić scored a game-high 35 points (on 11-of-23 shooting) to go with 8 rebounds and 7 assists. The 20-year-old, whose 28.9 points per game rank fourth in the NBA, hadn’t scored more than 27 points in a game in five straight contests.

Two days before the victory over Portland, Dončić notched a 25-point, 15-rebound, 17-assist triple-double in a win over the Sacramento Kings.

“Sometimes, that’s going to be the formula for us to win,” Dallas head coach Rick Carlisle said after besting the Blazers, according to Mavs.com. “He’ll score a lower number and he’ll have a game like Sacramento when he has 15 rebounds and (17) assists. It’s not all about stats.

“We’re trying to win as many games as we can and grow together as a team. Luka, he’s got wisdom beyond his years because when teams junk up the game, double-team him, take the ball out of his hands, he puts his teammates in a great position to make plays and get open shots.”

Mavericks big man Kristaps Porziņģis, who’s missed 10 straight with knee soreness, practiced on Sunday and Monday and is expected to return to the floor against the Clippers.