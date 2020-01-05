Dayton vs St Joseph’s Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The 20th ranked Dayton Flyers (12-2) will head to Hagan Arena to face the Saint Joseph’s Hawks (3-10) Sunday.

The game (1 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV anywhere, but you can watch it live on ESPN+:

Dayton vs St Joseph’s Preview

The Flyers enter this one winners of three straight, most recently beating La Salle, 84-58. Dayton is averaging 83.3 points a game, which is tops in the Atlantic 10 Conference, and they are led on offense by forward Obi Toppin, who is scoring 19.8 points per contest.

Toppin is one of five Flyers players averaging in double figures, including guards Jalen Crutcher, Ibi Watson and Trey Landers, along with forward Ryan Mikesell. La Salle head coach Ashley Howard spoke to the well-rounded lineup his team could not get past.

“It’s not just Obi Toppin,” Howard said after their recent loss. “It’s Mikesell, Trey Landers, Crutcher, Ibi Watson. Those guys are big-time players, and they’re confident and they’ve got a good thing going right now. They’re a great representation of the Atlantic 10.”

A huge reason for Dayton’s success so far has been their excellent shooting. The Flyers have the best field goal percentage in the conference, shooting 53.1% from the field. They are also the best three-point team in the Atlantic 10, hitting 38.7% of their long-range shots. They’ll be facing a Hawks team that has lost nine of their last ten.

Saint Joseph’s began their season 2-1 before losing eight straight games. They beat William & Mary, 84-69, on December 9th, only to lose badly to Richmond, 84-52, on Thursday. The Hawks are averaging 70.1 points a game, which is 10th in the Atlantic 10. They are led on offense by junior guard Ryan Daly, who leads the team in nearly every major statistical category, including points (19.8 per game), rebounds (7.9 per game) and assists (4.5 per game).

The Hawks have been lacking on defense this season, however. Saint Joseph’s is allowing opponents to connect on over 39% of their three-point attempts, and they are 13th out of 14 teams in the Atlantic 10 in steals. Hawks head coach Billy Lange will need to keep his team focused and ready on defense against this explosive Flyers team. One area to keep an eye on is the rebounding battle. Saint Joseph’s is averaging 36.7 boards a game, while the Flyers are hauling in 34.8.

The Hawks are 2-3 at home this season, while the Flyers are 1-0 on the road in conference play.