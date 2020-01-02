Dayton vs La Salle Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The No. 20 ranked Dayton Flyers (11-2) will kick off Atlantic Conference play Thursday night when they visit the La Salle Explorers (9-3) at Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia.

The game is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS Sports Network. If you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

CBS Sports Network is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of Dayton vs La Salle on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. Of those, the “Max,” “Xtra” and “Ultimate” bundles include CBS Sports Network, while “Max” comes with a free seven-day trial:

AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of Dayton vs La Salle on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV comes with Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies and 60-plus live TV channels, including CBS Sports Network:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of Dayton vs La Salle on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Dayton vs La Salle Preview

The Flyers have gotten off to a great start this season. Dayton has been shooting lights out, and they boast the best field goal percentage in the nation, making 63.1% of their shots from the floor. Obi Toppin leads the Flyers in scoring, averaging 19.8 points a game, and he is one of five Dayton players averaging in double figures.

Junior guard Jalen Crutcher is averaging 12.9 points, and he leads the team in assists with 5.1 per game, while Ibi Watson (11.3 points), Trey Landers (10.1 points), and Ryan Mikesell (10) are all averaging over 10 points per contest. Dayton is also shooting well from beyond the arc, hitting 39% of their three-points shots so far this year.

The Flyers have won two straight after losing a tight game to Colorado, 78-76. Dayton’s other loss on the season came at the hands of the formidable Kansas Jayhawks on November 27.

The Explorers haven’t lost since December 1, when they lost to a then 10th ranked Villanova, 83-72. La Salle started the season slow, going 1-2 in their first three games, but they have come on lately and are riding a bit of a hot streak entering this game. The Explorers’ other two losses came to two unranked teams: Penn and Temple.

Senior guard Isiah Deas leads La Salle in scoring, averaging 11.8 points per game. Guard David Beatty is the only other player to hit double digits for the Explores, scoring 10 points per contest. La Salle’s aren’t as explosive as the Flyers, and they aren’t shooting near as well as Dayton entering this one. The Explorers are hitting just 43.1% of their shots from the field, while making 35.5% of their three-point shots.

La Salle could hold an advantage with their defense of three-point shots, however. Opposing teams are making just 27.1% of their long range shots against the Explorers, so that could be something to watch in this one.

La Salle is 5-1 at home so far this year.