Louisville vs Duke Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The No. 3 Duke Blue Devils will host the No. 11 Louisville Cardinals at Cameron Indoor Stadium Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

ESPN is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of Louisville vs Duke on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your Hulu credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include ESPN. The “Plus” and “Max” bundles come with a free seven-day trial:

AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of Louisville vs Duke on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your AT&T TV Now credentials.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” package comes with 32 channels, including ESPN. It costs $20 for the first month ($30 per month after that), which makes Sling the cheapest streaming service with the ESPN channels if you plan on keeping it long term:

Get Sling TV

Or, as part of a special deal that Sling is currently offering, you can get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick if you prepay for two months:

Sling TV + Fire Stick Bundle

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Louisville vs Duke live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your Sling credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes with 10 hours of cloud DVR storage.

Louisville vs Duke Preview

This has all the makings of a powerhouse matchup. Duke boasts the best offense in the ACC Conference, averaging 83.1 points a game. Louisville has the second-best defense in the conference, allowing just 61.6 points a game.

Duke is coming off its second loss of the season, a 79-72 road loss to Clemson. The Blue Devils had won nine games straight prior to their most recent defeat, and they’ll be facing a tough challenge in this Louisville team.

The Blue Devils will also a bit banged up entering this one. Wendell Moore Jr. has been out after getting surgery on his hand, and Joey Baker sprained his ankle this week, leaving his status for this game uncertain. The team’s top four scorers should still be good to go, however.

Freshman center Vernon Carey Jr. is leading the team in both points per game (17.6) and rebounds (8.5), and guard Tre Jones is adding 15.1 points while leading the team in assists (6.8 a game). They’ll be joined by guard Cassius Stanley, who is scoring 11.7 points a game, and forward Matthew Hurt, who’s chipping in 10.6 points per contest.

As for the Cardinals, they’ve won three straight after losing back-to-back games to Kentucky and Florida State. Louisville is coming off a 73-68 overtime victory over Pitt. Junior forward Jordan Nwora led the Cardinals in scoring with 14 points, and Nwora is the team’s leading scorer, averaging 20.4 points a game. Center Steven Enoch is second on the team in scoring, averaging 10.8 points a game.

Louisville coach Chris Mack knows how huge a win would be for his team here. He also knows that beating Duke at home is no small feat. “It’s not easy to go on the road in conference play … I don’t care what conference you’re in,” Mack said after his team’s win against Pitt, noting that the Cardinals’ strong finish in that game could “hopefully give us confidence in those moments in the future.”

Duke has faced two ranked opponents (Kansas and Michigan State) on the season, and they’re 2-0 in those games. Louisville has played against three ranked teams this year (Kentucky, Florida State, and Michigan), and the Cardinals are 1-2 in those games.

Both teams are currently 5-1 in conference play, and a win is critical for each of them.