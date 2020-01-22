How to Watch Duquesne vs Rhode Island Basketball on ESPN Plus

Duquesne (15-2) puts its perfect Atlantic 10 record on the line as they head to Thomas M. Ryan Center to take on a tenacious Rhode Island (12-5) squad on Tuesday.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Cox/YurView locally, but if you don’t have that channel, anyone in the United States can watch it live on ESPN+:

Duquesne vs Rhode Island Preview

Duquesne is off to a perfect 5-0 start to conference play, but face a tough road test as they travel to take on Rhode Island.

“I don’t know if the rest of the league really thinks we’re good or not,” coach Keith Dambrot told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I don’t think they really have any fear of Duquesne, but at the same token, it’s our job to make sure that we earn everything we get. So we’ll be ready to play against Rhode Island.”

Dambrot referred to the program’s not so storied history when it came to why he believes in the lack of respect from the college basketball world.

“Just gut feeling. Why should they? Why should they believe?” he said. “After 45 years, 100 years of not playing in the NCAA tournament, why should they think Duquesne’s not gonna fold.”

Even some of the Duquesne’s recent transfers understood the idea of disrespect for the program from an outsider point of view.

“In some ways, everyone has somewhat of a disrespect for Duquesne,” forward Michael Hughes said. “My freshman year, when I was at Akron, I knew nothing about Duquesne, and I think someone had a great game against Duquesne, and Tavian was like, ‘Dude, somebody went for 70 against ‘Doo-quees.’ And I was like, ‘What?’ And that’s just the craziest thing. We go from not even being able to pronounce it to now going here.”

That all being said, there’s no lack of respect from Rhode Island for the Dukes, who are only one of two teams in the conference that are undefeated.

“I have a tremendous amount of respect for that program,” Rhode Island coach David Cox said. “I’m looking forward to them coming here on Wednesday undefeated.”

The teams have some interesting recent history. Last year, Duquesne erased a 19-point halftime deficit to stun the Rhode Island.

“This has been on our calendar for a year,” Cox said. “My first year coaching, I’ll never forget that game. We were up (19) points and we lost that game. Just as a coach you never forget things like that.”

Rhode Island is a four-point favorite for the game, which has a total of 136. The Rams are 10-1 straight up in their last 11 games at home, but are 0-10 against the spread on their home court in their last 10 games when playing at home against Duquesne.