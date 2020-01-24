How to Watch FA Cup 4th Round in USA

The fourth round of the FA Cup will begin on Friday.

FA Cup 4th Round Preview

Four teams will open fourth-round play at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday: Queens Park Rangers are to host fellow Championship side Sheffield Wednesday at Loftus Road, and League Two club will welcome Championship club Derby County to Sixfields Stadium.

Rangers have won three of their last four across Championship and FA Cup play, outscoring opponents 15-3.

On Saturday, they edged Leeds United 1-0 at home to move up to 14th on the league table. Nahki Wells scored in the 20th minute, ending a scramble in front of the Leeds net following a free kick.

“So much pleasure was taken by the players from today’s performance because that type of game, defensively you do have to stand up,” Rangers manager Mark Warburton said, according to the Brent & Kilborn Times.

“You do have to get first contact, you have to throw your body in front of the ball, true old-fashioned defending.

“Sometimes you do have to win ugly and today you saw a QPR team who have probably won many nice games but winning in ugly fashion is heartening for all of us.”

He added: “They’re a very talented team and we were being posed a really tough game today. The players responded very well.”

Wednesday have dropped four of their last five in Championship play, falling from third to 10th on the league table.

They got pounded by Blackburn Rovers 5-0 at home on Saturday. Lewis Holtby opened the scoring in the 19th minute, then tallied again in first-half stoppage time to put Rovers up 3-0.

“As far as I’m concerned it was the first ten minutes that cost us,” Wednesday manager Garry Monk said, according to the club’s official website.

“We didn’t take our opportunities to move forward, we turned around or moved sideways and you can’t do that in the Championship.

“We’ve been punished in the worst possible way.

“It’s hurts, it hurts a lot, but one thing for sure is that we will stick together as a group.”

Derby County trail Wednesday and Rangers on the league table, sitting in 15th, but they’re undefeated across their last six matches of any sort, including a 1-0 upset of Premier League club Crystal Palace in the tournament’s third round.

Northampton are the only League Two side remaining in the FA Cup; all other clubs hail from the top three divisions of English football. They bested Burton Albion 4-2 on the road in the third round. The Cobblers sit in sixth on their league table.