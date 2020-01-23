Farmers Insurance Open 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The stars will be out at Torrey Pines this week as the Farmers Insurance Open tees off with Tiger Woods headlining the field in search of his record 83rd PGA Tour win.

Television coverage of the tournament will be on the Golf Channel (Thursday-Sunday) and CBS (Saturday-Sunday).

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open on your computer, phone, or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber or you want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch a live stream of the Farmers Insurance Open via the PGA Tour Live Amazon Channel, which will have all-day coverage of featured holes and players for the entirety of the tournament. This is different–and more extensive–than the TV broadcasts:

Once you’re signed up for the PGA Tour Live Channel, you can then watch a live stream of the Farmers Insurance Open on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Golf Channel and CBS (live in select markets) are two of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of the Farmers Insurance Open on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch a replay of each channel’s broadcast on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. All include CBS (live in select markets), while the “Max,” “Xtra,” and “Ultimate” packages include the Golf Channel, and “Max” comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the Farmers Insurance Open on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

The Golf Channel and CBS (live in select markets) are both included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the Farmers Insurance Open on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

2020 Farmers Insurance Open Preview

As per usual, Tiger Woods is the most talked about name in the field at the Farmers Insurance Open. It’s a course where he has won eight times as a pro, but this time there’s even more intrigue as the world watches Woods.

Woods is taking his first shot at breaking Sam Snead’s all-time record of 82 PGA Tour victories. He tied Snead’s record at the Zozo Championship last year.

“Trying to get to 83 … I really don’t think about it because I have to think about all the things I need to do to win the golf tournament,’’ Woods told reporters in advance of Thursday’s first round. “There’s so many different shots I have to play and strategy and thinking my way around the golf course that I’m more consumed in that.

“I think for me, managing adrenaline takes a little bit of time,” Woods added. “I’m so amped up to play that I really have to dumb myself down, to calm myself down to play. … I just want to get out there and compete. So sometimes I need to take a step back and calm down before I’m ready.”

Justin Rose is the defending champion at the event and even he is taken aback by Woods’ quest for No. 83.

“It’s a number I can’t quite get my head around,” Rose told the New York Post.

Rose provided some insight on why he believes Woods could be in contention this week, saying the 44-year-old, 15-time major winner is looking better than ever.

“When he makes the swing with an iron, it’s the purest swing … I think his swing looks as good as it ever has,” Rose said.

Another player to watch is Rory McIlroy, who has a shot at returning to No. 1 in the world for the first time since 2015 with a victory.

“I don’t want to say it feels like it’s just a matter of time, but if I just keep doing what I’m doing, if it isn’t this week, then hopefully it’s a couple weeks down the line and I’ll have my chances,” McIlroy said. “So I’m not putting myself under any pressure this week to get it done.”

McIlroy leads the way as the favorite to win at +600. Jon Rahm is close behind at +800, followed by Tiger at +1100. Rose, the defending champ, is at +1800.